2021 Yamaha RayZR Debuts With Bluetooth, Hybrid Assist – More Mileage

Prices of the updated Yamaha RayZR and Fascino 125 Fi will be announced later at the time of launch

Yamaha recently grabbed the limelight by introducing the new FZ-X bike which adopts a new-retro styling. Not only this but the Japanese bikemaker has also updated its scooter lineup comprising Fascino 125 Fi and RayZR. We have already covered Fascino and the updates in RayZR are on similar lines as its sibling.

Updated Features

Like Fascino 125 Fi, RayZR will now be offered Bluetooth connectivity as an option. This makes it possible for the rider to connect the scooter’s instrument console with his/her smartphone via Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. It provides access to plenty of information on the display of the scooter such as call and text alerts.

On the flip side, the rider can get remote access to information about the vehicle such as Locate my Vehicle, Riding History, Parking Record and Hazard through his/her phone. Other than this, the updated RayZR also gets an updated apron-mounted LED headlight. The scooter carries forward tall-set DRLs and a tinted fly-screen at the front end from the older model.

New Hybrid Technology

However, the most important addition to its equipment is a Hybrid-assist system to its powertrain. It performs the same functions in RayZR as it does in Fascino. This hybrid setup features a new Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System which acts as an electric motor to give a power assist when one accelerates from a stop.

Therefore it reduces insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs or uphill climbs. The power assist system is cancelled three seconds after starting or when the throttle is cut back or the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level. Power output remains similar while fuel efficiency / mileage has been increased by up to 16%.

Upgraded Cosmetics

In terms of design, RayZR is very much similar to the previous model barring subtle styling tweaks which include new colour options and a pair of knuckle guards on handlebar. It continues to be offered in two variants- standard and Street Rally edition, the latter comes with updated body graphics and decals.

The new paint schemes include Reddish Yellow Cocktail, Racing Blue, Cyan Blue, Matte Red Metallic and Metallic Black in the standard variant. Whereas the top-spec Street Rally trim is offered in Matte Green and Matte Orange options.

As far as specs go, it is identical to the updated Fascino FI. It is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that returns an output of 8.2 bhp and 10.3 Nm of peak torque. Hardware configurations also stay put with a suspension setup comprising telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear. On the other hand, braking is carried out by a disc brake at front and drum brake at rear with CBS as standard.