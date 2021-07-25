2021 Yezdi Roadking Render Based On Spyshots – Royal Enfield Hunter Rival

The Yezdi Roadking is expected to be ready by end-2021 – It will be a rival to the upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan

The news that Classic Legends is working on resurrecting the iconic Yezdi Roadking nameplate has been doing rounds for a while now. Not long ago, a prototype was spotted testing with a crankcase very similar to that of yesteryear’s Yezdi. The trademark filing adds more weight to the expectation.

New Yezdi Roadking Rendering

The Yezdi Roadking, like the Jawa, will be a retro classic motorcycle based on the Mahindra Mojo’s platform but one can expect unique styling and significantly different configurations. The prototypes indicate that Classic Legends is going the roadster route with circular headlamps.

Here is a speculative rendering created by our design specialist Pratyush Rout based on the spyshots. With the styling cues on the cylinder head and crankcase being signature elements on the original Yezdi, it is imperative for the new model to replicate it.

The rendering shows a old school roadster/scrambler with modern colour themes. The front fender, almond shaped fuel tank, and triangular side panels form the classic minimalist bodywork while the cantilevered seat renders a sporty appeal. Black theme for the engine, exhaust system and spoke wheels will go well with the motorcycle’s design.

Specifications

The prototypes were equipped with conventional hardware such as a tubular frame, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, spoke wheels, and disc brake at either end. The think dual-purpose tyres would appeal to the scrambler lovers.

As far as the powertrain goes, we expect the 293 cc Mojo-derived single cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine and 6-speed gearbox to be carried forward. On board the Jawa, the mill is capable of dishing out 27.3 hp and 27 Nm of torque. Classic Legends’ engineers will be working hard to making the new motorcycle sound as close to its ancestor as possible.

Features

2021 Yezdi Roadking will be positioned as a mid-premium motorcycle. So, one can expect it to receive LED headlamps and taillight, digital instrument console (at least a semi-digital unit), dual-channel ABS, and so on. Classic Legends will do well to release an array of personalization accessories right from the beginning to broaden the appeal. The market positioning of new Yezdi Roadking will be more or less at par with its Jawa sibling.

Market Prospects

Just like the Jawa brand, Yezdi has a strong image among the Indian audience and has the potential to bring in significant incremental volume while enhancing Classic Legends’ economies of scale. The motorcycle will be build at Mahindra’s Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh. The new motorcycle is also likely to be retailed through existing Jawa outlets which may undergo partial rebranding.

The Yezdi Roadking will be pitted against the upcoming next-generation Royal Enfield roadsters (Hunter 350). It is likely to be ready for this year’s festive season. It surely is a middle weight motorcycle to look forward to this year.