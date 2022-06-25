2022 Ather Electric Scooter Facelift Details Leak – New Battery, More Power, Range

With more power output and range on offer, we expect the updated Ather 450X to be more expensive than the current model

With Ola taking lead in sales, TVS launching updated iQube with more range, it is now time for Ather to give their electric scooter an update. Ather Energy is all set to launch an updated version of its primary seller 450X. 2022 Ather Electric Scooter 450X will come with some additional features and changes to its specifications.

A leaked approval document filed by Ather Energy at the ARAI (Automotive Research Institute of India) in Pune, gives ideas regarding updates on the scooter. The updates aren’t drastic and yet they are likely to impact the riding experience of owners significantly.

2022 Ather 450X Facelift – Updates

For starters, the updated Ather 450X will receive a new 3.66kW Lithium-ion battery pack which is an upgrade from the current 2.6kW unit. This has resulted in an increase in peak power and also affects the maximum range on a full charge positively. Also, Ather will offer the premium electric scooter in two settings.

In the first setting, 450X gets five riding modes including Warp Mode, Sport Mode, Ride Mode, Eco Mode and the new Smart Eco Mode. The second setting, which seems to be a variant with some reduced battery capacity, gets four riding modes with no Warp mode on offer. In all probability, the second setting will be locked and only available to owners at some special requests.

More Power, More Range Available

The type approval document mentions that peak power output for the updated 450X will be 6.4kW in the most aggressive Warp mode. The nominal output stands at 3.1kW for the same mode. Peak and nominal power outputs decrease with a change in mode from Sport to Eco. For Sport Mode, peak and nominal output are rated at 5.8kW and 3.1kW respectively.

By installing a more powerful battery, 450X will make some serious improvements as far as range is concerned. For setting 1, maximum range is rated at 146km and for setting 2 it strangely drops to 108km for a single charge. These are ARAI-rated figures and real-world range will expectedly differ from these figures.

Change in dimensions

Interestingly, overall length and wheelbase of the updated 450X have been increased by 25mm and 9mm respectively from the current model. Overall, height has also been increased by 11mm although width remains the same. Although there is no mention of features, we expect Ather to make some tweaks to the scooter’s equipment as well. It could well be the first proper facelift given to Ather electric scooter.

Currently, Ather 450X is loaded with features like full-LED lighting, a 4.2-inch touchscreen instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, integrated 4G LTE SIM connectivity, onboard navigation, digital document storage, music & call controls, reverse mode, etc. Hardware setup on the electric scooter comprises telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, and disc brakes on both wheels.