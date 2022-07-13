2022 Audi A8 L India Launch Price Rs 1.29 Cr To Rs 1.57 Cr – Ex Sh

The booking for the 2022 Audi A8 L luxury sedan is open for a token amount of Rs. 10 lakh

Audi A8 L has been one of the pinnacles of luxury and hi-tech features ever since its inception. L denotes the top-spec long-wheelbase edition and this is the only variant to make it to India. Audi is currently the No 3 luxury car maker brand in India, behind German luxury car rivals Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

In the first half of 2022, Audi only sold 1,765 units in India while BMW bagged 5,191 units and Mercedes-Benz sold 7,573 units. In terms of market share of the three, Audi only has 12.15% of it while BMW has 35.73% and Mercedes Benz has 52.12%.

Audi A8 L India Launch Price

In India, two variants are on offer – Celebration Edition and Technology. These are priced at Rs 1.29 crore and Rs 1.57 crore, ex-sh. Launch event was held in Udaipur, in the presence of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. It will rival the Mercedes S Class and BMW 7 Series as well as 8 Series.

Audi’s stately design language looks just as elegant as ever. Audi’s trapezoidal grille studded with chrome has grown larger than ever, but still doesn’t look disproportionate. And the rest of the design is this clean and elegant design like a sharp German suit. It gets slightly redesigned high-tech LED Matrix headlights and tail-lights and comes with a host of features too.

Audi has been offering multiple variations of A8 in global markets. We have seen the S8, we have the regular A8, long-wheelbase A8 called A8 L and A8 Security which is an armoured version. A8 has gotten a slew of engine options like a petrol V6, petrol V8, petrol W12 that also does duties on various Bentleys, diesel V6 and diesel V8.

Specs and Features

For the 2022 model year, Audi has launched the A8 L in India and it only gets one engine option which is a 3.0L V6 petrol motor. This engine also did duties on the pre-facelift model too. It makes 335 bhp of power and 540 Nm of torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s proprietary Quattro 4WD system sending power to all 4 wheels. This engine also gets a 48V mild-hybrid system.

List of features on this facelift is vastly similar to the model it replaces. And, if you ask us, it is not a bad thing as the pre-facelift model was very well kitted out. Audi has been known for good quality interior and the A8 L is the pinnacle of that. The dashboard and door pads are made of highest quality plastics and covered with soft leather. Everything will feel extremely well put together.

2022 Audi A8 L gets Audi’s digital cockpit, 10.1” touchscreen infotainment system, 8.6” curved touchscreen for various functions, sleek AC vents, piano finish, two 10.1” screens for rear passenger entertainment, heated, cooled and ventilated seats, massaging seats and more. Audi A8 L also gets level-2 ADAS systems, self-park and also a rear Relaxation package where the front passenger seat can recline forward and reveal a foot massager too.