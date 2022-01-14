2022 Audi Q3 Spied Testing In India – Launch This Year

Audi India plans to bring in multiple new SUVs this year, including the Q7 and Q3

2021 was a good year for Audi India as it could finally get back on the growth trajectory, in terms of sales. While the low base effect did help Audi in 2021, overall sales of 3,293 units did help the German brand to record a strong 100% growth over its last year’s numbers.

To continue with the momentum, Audi India seems to have some aggressive growth plans for 2022 as well. The first upcoming launch from Audi will be the 2022 Q7, whose bookings have already commenced against a deposit of INR 5 lakhs.

2022 Audi Q3 Spied – Launch Imminent

Now, a test mule of the 2022 Audi Q3 was recently spotted testing in Maharashtra. The unit spotted was completely camouflaged and is believed to be the updated version of the second generation Q3.

It is to be noted that for global markets, the second generation Q3 had made its debut in 2018. India, however didn’t receive the update. Now, in 2022, we are expected to get a refreshed version of the second gen model. Launch should happen sometime towards the mid of the year.

The new Q3 takes considerable design inspiration from its larger siblings, like the Q8. The SUV looks way more premium and lively than its predecessor models. The updated tech pack on the Q3 includes features like blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert system, 8-way power front seats with memory option for the driver, 360 degree camera system, auto dimming exterior mirrors, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control, LED headlamps, and much more.

The Indian market shall be getting the crossover with a 2 litre turbo petrol motor which will be mated to a 7 speed dual clutch auto-box. In international markets, Audi offers the Q3 with around 5-6 different engine options, including 1-2 diesel alternatives. However, as Audi has discontinued its diesel motors in India, we are expected to get the entry-mid level petrol motors only.

Audi’s signature all wheel drive system, Quattro should also be offered, probably on select trims. Primary rivals to the Q3 will be models like the Mercedes GLA, Volvo XC40 and the BMW X1. Pricing of the Q3 could be around the Rs 38 lakhs mark and likely to go all the way up to Rs 45 lakhs mark (ex-showroom).

Audi India’s SUV Line-Up

Audi’s current SUV line-up comprises of the Q2, Q5, Q8 and RS Q8. The line-up had recently seen an addition of the e-tron, which happens to be the first electric SUV from the German automaker. The line-up will expand further this year by the introduction of Q3 and Q7.

With the spotting of the Q3’s test mule, speculation around the launch of the A3 have also gone up. Both the models share a lot of things in common, including the ‘3’ in their nomenclature. If the 2022 A3 gets launched in India, it will work out to be an entry level sedan offering from Audi.

