2022 Audi Q3 SUV Variants, Features Revealed – Bookings At Rs 2 L

Upon launch, the new Audi Q3 will lock its horns against other luxury compact SUVs such as Mercedes Benz GLA, BMW X1 and Volvo XC40

Before the end of last year, Audi had made its intentions very clear that it will be aggressively expanding its lineup in India. This was seen in the back-to-back launches of the facelifted version of Q5 and Q7.

The German carmaker currently retails 5 SUVs in our country including Q2, Q5, Q7, Q8 and RS Q8, apart from the all-electric e-Tron and e-Tron Sportback. The company will soon launch a facelifted iteration of Q3 in India in the coming days. The updated SUV was recently teased on the social media handles of the German marque.

2022 Audi Q3 Bookings Open

Ahead of launch, Audi India has opened official bookings for the upcoming Q3. Interested customers can book the new Q3 via Audi authorized dealer or their online website. Booking amount is set at Rs 2 lakh. First 500 customers will get exciting ownership benefits of Extended Warranty 2+3 years, 3 year / 50,000 km Comprehensive Service Value Package and Special loyalty benefits to existing Audi India customers. Deliveries expected to start towards the end of 2022.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “The new Audi Q3 has a fan following of its own in India and is loved by one and all. It has been our best-selling model and we are overjoyed to open bookings in addition to announcing all the fantastic features and ownership benefits. With the new Audi Q3, we are offering a stellar proposition with its new look and best-in-class features.”

Since then, Audi Q3 has received a generation upgrade that has been on sale in international markets for almost three years now. The model expected to be launched in India in the next few weeks will be a facelifted version of the new-gen Audi Q3. This iteration of Q3 will carry significant updates over its predecessors both on and underneath its skin.

2022 Audi Q3 Variants and Features

The new Q3 will sport a larger hexagonal grille upfront in line with its larger siblings. The grille will be flanked by two new headlamp clusters with Matrix LED internals which look sleeker and more premium than its predecessor. It is also expected to be larger than the discontinued with more space inside. The overall exterior styling of the new Q3 is expected to mirror the brand’s flagship SUV- Q8.

New Audi Q3 will be loaded with more modern tech and creature comforts. More significant changes will be seen under its hood since like all other models under the Volkswagen-Skoda group, the new Q3 will be a petrol-only model. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI turbo petrol engine which kicks out 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. This motor will be paired with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard.

New Audi Q3 – Premium Plus:

– 45.72 cm (R18) 5-arm Style alloy wheels

– quattro all-wheel drive

– LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps

– Panoramic glass sunroof

– High Gloss Styling package

– Power adjustable front seats with four-way Lumbar support

– Seat upholstery in Leather-Leatherette combination

– Rear seat plus with Fore/aft adjustment

– Leather-wrapped 3 Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters

– Decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium Dimension

– Ambient lighting package (Single Color)

– Scuff plates with aluminium inserts in the front

– Storage and Luggage Compartment package

– Comfort suspension

– Hill Start Assist

– Frameless auto-dimming interior rear view mirror

– 2-zone climate control system

– Start/stop system with regenerative braking

– Parking aid plus with rear view camera

– Cruise control system with speed limiter

– Exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated & power folding, auto-dimming on both sides

– Digital instrument cluster

– Bluetooth Interface

– 6 speakers audio system

– Audi Smartphone Interface

– Electromechanical power steering

– Six Airbags

– Tyre pressure monitoring system

– ISOFIX child seat anchors and top tether for outer rear seats

– Anti-theft wheel bolts

– Space-saving spare wheel

New Audi Q3 – Technology:

In addition to all the features of the new Audi Q3 – Premium Plus, the Technology variant boasts:

– Interior in Aluminium look (elements on the mirror adjustment switch, the power window switches, the parking brake control button and door strips in aluminium look)

– MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch

– Audi Drive Select

– Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus

– Ambient lighting package plus (30 Colours)

– Comfort key with gesture-controlled tailgate

– Luggage compartment lid, electrically opening and closing

– Audi phone box with wireless charging system

– Audi Sound System (Ten speakers, 180 W)