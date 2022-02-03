2022 Audi Q7 Launch Price Rs 80 L – 2 Variants, 1 Petrol Engine

The updated 2022 Audi Q7 has been finally launched in India today – Prices starts from Rs 79.99 lakh, ex-sh

Ever since the updated BS6 emission norms kicked in April 2022, Q7 has been off Audi’s shelves in India. The updated Q7 with BS6 compliant engine has been brought back to Indian shores, with a comprehensive facelift. The SUV had already entered production at the Audi India plant in Aurangabad.

As a result of these emission updates, Q7 will be a petrol-only model like all other cars under the Skoda-Volkswagen Group in India. Bookings for the facelifted Q7 are currently underway at a token amount of Rs 3.0 lakh in select dealerships.

2022 Audi Q7 – Trims, Colour Options

For starters, 2022 Q7 Facelift will now be offered in two broad trims namely Premium Plus and Technology, the latter being the top-spec variant. Price of the former is set at Rs 79.99 lakh while that of the latter is at Rs 88.33 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

New Audi Q7 will be available in as many as five colour options including Mythos Black, Carrara White, Floret Silver, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey. Buyers will also get the option of choosing between two interior shades: Black/Saiga Beige and Black/Okapi Brown.

The new Q7 also witnesses subtle variations in styling as compared to its predecessor. On the outside, it will flaunt a tweaked octagonal front grille with chrome outlining. The grille will be flanked by a new set of LED headlights and redesigned LED DRLs. At the rear end, the facelifted Q7 features revised LED taillights connected to each other by a chrome bar running across the width of the car.

Features on offer

In terms of features, the new Q7 is packed to the gills with all modern creature comforts. The entry-level Premium Plus trim will be loaded with features such as 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, 4-zone automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, cruise control and more.

The top-spec Technology trim will boast all features offered in the Premium Plus variant in addition to gizmos such as Matrix LED headlights, Adaptive Windshield Wipers, Air quality sensor with air fragrance, a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system, a foot-operated electronic powered tailgate and a 360-degree camera among others.

The biggest addition to the features list is Lane Departure Warning which is offered as standard on both trims. Other safety features on offer include eight airbags, Electronic stability control, hill hold assist, front and rear parking sensors with rear camera as standard fitment. The Technology trim also benefits from an autonomous parking assist feature.

Powertrain Specs

In its latest iteration, the new Audi Q7 will be powered by a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid six-cylinder turbo petrol engine that makes 340 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels via 8-speed automatic transmission and Audi’s Quattro all-wheel-drive system. It will rival the likes of Mercedes Benz GLE and BMW X5 in India.