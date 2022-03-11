2022 Bajaj Dominar 250 Alloy Wheels Updated To Black Colour

Underpinnings and powertrains of both Bajaj Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 are based on their respective KTM counterparts

Automakers nowadays have to constantly update their respective lineup in order to stay competitive and relevant among a flock of other offerings. Bajaj Auto is one company that frequently rings in new updates for its models. After giving alloys update to Pulsar, Bajaj has given update to Dominar 250.

The quarter-litre tourer has received a new set of alloy wheels for the year 2022. The updated Dominar continues to roll on 17-inch alloys with a similar design. However, the latest ones are blacked-out as opposed to silver-coloured units available previously. Other than this, Dominar 250 hasn’t undergone any other update.

Dominar 250 gets the same design as its larger and more powerful sibling- Dominar 400 minus the touring accessories that are now offered as a standard fitment in the latter. The quarter-litre Dominar is available in three dual-tone colour schemes including Sparkling black with Matte silver, Racing Red with Matte silver and Citrus Red with Matte silver.

Bajaj Dominar 250- Specs

Dominar 250 derives its energy from a 250cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC, four-valve engine that kicks out 26.6 bhp at 8,500rpm and 23.5 Nm at 6,500rpm. Take a look at the 2022 Bajaj Dominar walkaround video by Autoholic Manish below.

The same engine is also offered in the KTM 250 range in a slightly higher state of tune. This motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. It takes 10.5 seconds for the bike to reach 100kmph from a standstill while top speed is rated at 132 kmph.

Coming to cycle parts, suspension duties are handled by 37 mm Up-Side Down (USD) forks at front and a Multi-step adjustable Monoshock with Nitrox at rear. Stopping power is derived from single disc brakes at both ends aided by a dual-channel ABS as standard. It rolls on 100/80 section front and 130/70 section rear tyres.

Features & Price

In terms of features, Dominar 250 is equipped with a digital instrument console that displays crucial ride-related information. Other highlights include full LED illumination, fancy-looking mirror stalks and a single-side twin-barrel exhaust canister. The bike tips the weighing scales at 180kg and gets a saddle height of 800mm. Fuel tank capacity is pegged at 13 litres.

Bajaj offers Dominar 250 in a single variant which is now priced at Rs 1.67 lakh (ex-showroom). It competes against other quarter-litre offerings like Yamaha FZ25 and Suzuki Gixxer 250. The Dominar range- both 250 and 400 has been witnessing a decline in monthly sales volume in recent times. In January 2021, Dominar 250 and Dominar 400 registered a respective volume of only 662 units and 717 units.