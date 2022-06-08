2022 Bajaj Pulsar 150cc New Gen Motorcycle Spied Near Pune

New-gen Pulsar motorcycles will be built on the same platform, as utilized for Pulsar N250 and F250

Most Pulsar motorcycles have proved to be a success on the sales front and the trend continues with Pulsar N250 and F250. Launched in October, the biggest Pulsars have registered sales of more than 10k units. This is the fastest sales milestone ever recorded in the 250cc motorcycle segment.

In the near future, Bajaj will be using the new platform to update its other Pulsar motorcycles as well. It includes Pulsar 125, 150 and 160. These are already bestsellers and their next-gen versions can further improve overall user experience. The updates will be spread across both visual enhancements as well as performance improvements.

2022 Bajaj Pulsar 150cc New Gen

Earlier this year, spy shots of the new gen 125cc Pulsar as well as N160 Pulsar had emerged. Now, spy shots of 2022 Pulsar 150 have been shared online. It was spied near company plant in Pune. New-gen Pulsar 125, 150 and 160 are expected to get styling updates similar to that of Pulsar 250. The 250 twins come with sharp, aerodynamic design, which ensures a dominating street presence.

Further enhancing the looks are sporty graphics in contrasting dual-tone colours. Some of the key features include LED projector headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, sharp belly pan, split seat design and compact stylish exhaust.

Of course, new-gen Pulsar motorcycles will have their own distinctive features and styling. However, the core DNA will come from Pulsar 250 twins. New-gen Pulsar 125, 150 and 160 will also be able to accommodate advanced features that may not be possible to implement on existing models.

Just for reference, Pulsar 250 twins are offered with new infinity display for better clarity and improved aesthetics, assist and slipper clutch, USB mobile charging port, gear indicator and distance to empty. In terms of safety, Pulsar 250 twins have been equipped with larger 300 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes with ABS. The bikes utilize an upgraded suspension for better control and handling. Larger tyres also help improve rider confidence.

New-gen Pulsar 125, 150 and 160 engine

Talking about the smallest Pulsar first, the new-gen model will most likely get an air-cooled, single cylinder, 4-stroke motor. Power and torque output will be largely in the same range as the current model that generates 11.8 PS of max power and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. However, the engine is likely to be tweaked to deliver improved response and higher fuel efficiency.

New-gen Pulsar 150 and 160 are also expected to use an updated version of their existing engine. Pulsar 150 has a 149.50cc motor that generates 14 PS / 13.25 Nm. Pulsar 160 is powered by a 160.3 cc motor that makes 17.2 PS and 14.6 Nm. New-gen versions of these bikes will have improved overall ride dynamics and possibly some additional mileage as well.

Suspension systems on-board these new-gen Pulsar motorcycles can be updated to ensure smoother rides and user comfort. With the updates, a proportional price hike can be expected. Even then, Bajaj will ensure that its new-gen Pulsars continue to be the most value for money bikes in their respective segments.

