2022 Bajaj Pulsar 200 NS Red Colour Gets New Black Alloys

It is likely that Bajaj will replace white alloys with black ones for other bikes such as RS200 as well; NS160 already updated

Manufacturers often introduce unique styling for their bikes to differentiate it from rival offerings. However, as the look and feel of a bike is a subjective matter, opinions vary based on users’ individual tastes and preferences. Auto companies do try to choose features that would appeal to majority of users. However, sometimes things may not work out as planned.

2022 Pulsar 200 NS black alloys

In its current form, Pulsar bikes like NS200 and RS200 are offered with white alloys in specific colour variants. White alloys have their own charm and may actually be liked by enthusiasts. They come across as something fresh, especially in comparison to the standard black coloured ones used in most bikes.

However, scope for coloured alloys depends a lot on the overall design and styling of the bike. For example, orange coloured wheels used for KTM 390 Duke work to enhance the bike’s visual appeal. There are various other examples where bikes have used coloured alloys such as golden, red, blue, etc.

In case of Bajaj Pulsar NS200, white coloured alloys don’t seem to enhance the bike’s overall look and feel. They are actually increasing the clutter, which kind of takes away the focus from the bike’s sporty design. NS200 is a good-looking bike, but white coloured alloys don’t seem to fit there. It is certainly more noticeable, but not necessarily something that suits the bike’s overall profile.

It is possible that quite a few negative feedback about the white alloys may have prompted the company to shift to black alloys. NS200 is available in four colour options of Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White, Satin Blue and Pewter Grey. Excluding the latter, all three colour options come with white alloys. Black alloys will do a much better job for all these three colour variants of NS200.

Pulsar NS200 new price

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 prices have been increased by up to Rs 2,000. However, this may be a general price hike coming from increase in input costs. It is not linked to the black alloys, as rest of the bike is same as earlier. New prices will vary based on the location. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh in Delhi (ex-showroom).

Powering the bike is a 199.5cc, liquid cooled, triple spark motor that generates 24.5 ps of max power at 9,750 rpm and 18.5 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has Perimeter frame with standard telescopic forks at front and Nitrox based monoshock unit at rear.

NS200 has 17-inch wheels at both ends, shod with 100/80 front and 130/70 rear tubeless tyres. Fuel tank capacity is 12 litres whereas ground clearance is 168 mm. It has disc brakes at both ends with single channel ABS.