2022 Bajaj Pulsar 250F Full LED Headlight Spied – All New Design

Bajaj Pulsar 250F will take on rivals such as Suzuki Gixxer SF250 and Yamaha FZS-25

Bajaj Auto will be expanding its bestselling Pulsar range to include new products in 250cc category. The list includes a naked sport NS250, a semi-faired 250F and a fully faired RS250. Talking about Pulsar 250F, the motorcycle has been sighted again on road tests. Although it continues wearing heavy camouflage, some interesting details have been revealed.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F design and features

New Pulsar 250F gets an all-LED setup. The LED headlamp unit looks entirely new and is distinct from the vertically positioned projector unit currently in use with Pulsar 220F. The single LED projector unit is flanked by edgy LED DRLs. LED turn indicators have a sleek design and they are placed perpendicular to the headlamp.

Overall, the front fascia has a beefy profile. It seems to be larger in comparison to 220F. Pulsar 250F utilizes a large windscreen, which should provide better protection against the wind. In other changes, the bike has been equipped with a new engine cowl and sportier looking rear-view mirrors. In addition to their functional relevance, these updates will ensure a dominating road presence for Pulsar 250F.

Talking about side profile, the fairing has been updated with larger, redesigned vents. Bajaj appears to have done a better job with this new fairing design, as it is seamlessly integrated with the fuel tank. In 220F, the fairing seems like a separate piece. The bike gets stubby, dual-vent exhaust.

Users can expect comfortable rides with Pulsar 250F, as it has taller and outstretched clip-on handlebars. The footpegs are slightly rear-set, which implies that it can support an upright as well as slightly forward leaning stance. The bike has split seats, but its seamless design makes it look like a single piece unit. The seats are of adequate size, which should ensure proper comfort even during longer rides.

At the rear, Pulsar 250F gets new tail lights. Rear fenders have been shortened for a sleeker look and feel. Dual tyre huggers have been added for better protection against dirt and debris.

Bajaj Pulsar 250F engine and specs

Powering Pulsar 250F will be a new 250cc motor. It should be able to churn out 24 bhp of max power. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. This new engine will be different from the 248.8cc unit that currently does duty on Dominar, KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. It is possible that Pulsar 250F could be equipped with multiple ride modes.

Suspension duties will be performed by standard telescopic forks at the front and a new swingarm-linked monoshock unit at the rear. The bike will have disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS will be offered as standard. Bajaj Pulsar 250F could carry a price tag of around Rs 1.32 lakh – Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to be launched sometime later this year or early next year.

