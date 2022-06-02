2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launch This Month – New Styling, Specs

Pulsar N160 is part of the company’s ongoing initiative to overhaul the entire Pulsar range; focus on style and performance improvements

Credited with popularizing performance-oriented biking in the country, Pulsar motorcycles continue to be bestsellers in their respective segments. While it is Pulsar 125 that leads in domestic sales, the export markets are dominated by Pulsar 160, 180 and 200. After the biggest Pulsars, F250 and N250, Bajaj is readying the all-new Pulsar N160. Launch is expected in the second half of June.

New Pulsar N160 borrows heavily from its larger capacity sibling, N250. Some of the closely matching features include projector LED headlight and sleek eyebrow-shaped LED DRLs. A significant percentage of the body panels closely resemble that of N250. Similarities are also evident in the seat design, trapezoidal rear view mirrors, grab rails, swingarm, tail section and tail light.

2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160

In terms of its unique features, 2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets an underbelly exhaust. This ensures improved symmetrical aesthetics for the bike. In comparison, both Pulsar N250 and F250 are equipped with a stubby, upswept side exhaust. It appears that Bajaj has not just borrowed from Pulsar N250, but has actually made further improvements that will be available with other Pulsar bikes, starting with N160.

Riding ergonomics seems fairly comfortable with the new Pulsar N160. The bike has a scooped-up rider seat, which should allow for improved control and handling. With its sculpted, aerodynamic front cowl and body panels, the bike seems ready for effortless cruising across city streets and highways. As a means of differentiation, the Pulsar N160 could get some new colour options.

Pulsar N160 engine and specs

In line with Bajaj’s plan to update its Pulsar range, N160 is likely to get a brand new engine. It could utilize a similar architecture, as seen with the Pulsar 250. In its current form, Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 160.3 cc motor. It generates 17.2 PS of max power at 9,000 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 7,250 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

New Pulsar is likely to deliver hi-torque performance and fuel efficiency could also witness an improvement. Other hardware items like the frame and front and rear suspension are the same as Pulsar 250. Pulsar N160 will continue to be offered with a kick starter, as available with the current model. Braking system has disc brakes at both ends, integrated with single channel ABS.

With the updates, new Pulsar N160 could witness a slight bump in prices. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 1.23 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). New Pulsar N160 will still be among the most affordable in the segment.

It will rival TVS Apache RTR 160 4V that offers a comprehensive range of features such as ride modes, glide through technology and roto-petal disc brake with super-moto ABS. It remains to be seen if Pulsar N160 will have some new features that can give it an edge over rivals.

Source