2022 Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 On New Gen Platform – Render In 6 Colours

Bajaj will be gradually phasing out the older generation Pulsar motorcycles with the new-gen models in the future which may comprise a Pulsar RS 250

The launch of the new Pulsar 250 siblings- N250 and F250 has set the podium for Bajaj Auto to bring in the new generation Pulsar models. Two decades back when the Pulsar sub-brand was launched, the company started with Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. This time around Bajaj has taken a top-to-down approach by launching the biggest model first.

The Chakan-based bikemaker has revealed that there will be multiple new models based on the new chassis which will be replacing the older generation of Pulsar models. With two iterations of the quarter-litre Pulsar already hitting the market, Bajaj might contemplate a third one by introducing Pulsar RS 250.

A fully-faired version of Pulsar 250 might complete the flagship lineup of quarter-litre Pulsars. The RS 250 would sit right on top of the Pulsar portfolio as the most premium model followed by the semi-faired F250 and the naked N250. Pulsar 250 has been digitally re-imagined as a fully-faired sports bike by design artist Pratyush Rout wrapped around multiple colour options.

2022 Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 – Digital Rendering

The digital renderings of RS 250 show a few visual similarities with its semi-faired sibling like the same single-beam projector headlight flanked by twin LED DRLs. Unlike F250, RS 250 flaunts a fully-faired body that covers most of the internals and running gear and only exposes a part of the engine, frame and rear subframe. The motorcycle also gets a chunkier front mudguard thus enhancing its ‘big bike’ appeal.

Another visible variation is a larger front windscreen which would provide greater protection from wind blasts at higher speeds. The fuel tank in RS 250 looks a lot beefier than the one in F250 or N250 and mimics contemporary high-end sports bikes. The tail section is identical to the current 250cc Pulsars with a slightly raked pillion seat and split grab rails.

Other visual similarities include a split-seating setup, a stubby exhaust canister, an engine underbelly cowl and a rear tyre hugger. Colour-coded alloy wheel rims have been carried forward from the 250cc siblings that add to the visual appeal of Pulsar RS 660. Design of the alloy wheels has been updated as well which provides further distinction between F250 and RS 250.

Similar mechanicals to N250, F250

Powering RS 250 will be the same 249cc single-cylinder, SOHC, two-valve, oil-cooled engine which kicks out 24.5 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch. Hardware configurations of the motorcycle also appear to be identical to the other two siblings.

This includes a suspension setup that comprises 37mm telescopic forks at front and mono-shock at rear. Braking duties will be handled by single disc brakes at both ends aided by a single-channel ABS. Whether or not Bajaj will introduce such a motorcycle in future can only be verified by the company.