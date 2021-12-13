2022 Bajaj Triumph 250cc Motorcycle Inspired By Trident – Render

The first Bajaj Triumph medium displacement motorcycle is likely to be ready in 2022

New Trident has become the best-selling Triumph motorcycle in India. While this motorcycle shares components from the immensely popular Street Triple including its in-line three-cylinder motor, the bodystyle have a variant extension in the more affordable range.

Bajaj Triumph 250cc Motorcycle

We all know that Bajaj and Triumph are currently working on a family of medium displacement motorcycles, the first of which is set to carry a sub-INR-2-lakh price point. With Royal Enfield having a stronghold in that segment, it would make sense for the new Bajaj-Triumph offering to adopt a similar retro-classic flavour so as to take the fight up to the incumbent.

The price point indicates that the upcoming Indo-British motorcycle would be adopting a single-cylinder engine with an estimated displacement of around 200-300 cc. Engineering and development is being taken care of by Triumph Motorcycles in the UK while Bajaj will be responsible for manufacturing it in a cost effective manner in India.

Just like the compact family of KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles, Bajaj Auto’s production facility will be building Triumph’s medium displacement products locally for global consumption. Bajaj recently launched new 250cc motorcycles under the Pulsar branding. They already have Dominar 250, KTM 250 and Husqvarna 250 offerings in the 250cc segment. It is quite clear that Bajaj is bullish on the 250cc motorcycle segment.

Triumph Trident 250 a possibility?

While the body style of the first Bajaj Triumph medium displacement is anybody’s guess, cruiser or classic roadster are the most likely outcomes. If it is to be the latter, then we think the newly unveiled Trident could serve as design inspiration.

Our rendering artist Pratyush Rout has envisioned the Bajaj Triumph medium displacement motorcycle as a roadster, which could rival the upcoming roadsters from Jawa, Yezdi and Royal Enfield. He borrowed the Triumph Trident’s design lines and introduced interesting dual-tone paint schemes. The Bajaj Dominar engine is used for illustration purpose only.

From what you can see, a quarter-liter roadster with a good blend of classic and modern elements would be an interesting proposition at sub-INR-2-lakh price point. With a little over 20 hp on tap, the motorcycle in question would have Royal Enfield’s soon-to-be-launched next generation family of motorcycles covered.

Launch Timeline

Before the pandemic crippled the world, Bajaj and Triumph officials went on record to reveal that the first product of their partnership will be ready in 2022. We expect the two wheeler giants to stick to the timeline without much delay.

This partnership would help Triumph establish its presence in the volume-rich global medium displacement segment while taking advantage of Bajaj Auto’s competitive cost structure. For the Indian partner, adding another globally renowned brand to its manufacturing portfolio can only be a good thing.