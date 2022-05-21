2022 Benelli TRK 502 X Adventure Motorcycle Updated – New Colours

Its unsure if these changes only pertain to the TRK 502X or will make it to the regular TRK 502 as well

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has updated its middle-weight adventure-tourer TRK 502X for 2022. New updates are specific to the Chinese market as of now. We can expect it to also reach European, North American and Indian markets too.

Benelli TRK range of motorcycles are proper adventure-tourers that are purpose-built from the ground up. In middle-weight segment, Benelli has TRK 502 and the more hardcore off-road-oriented TRK 502X. It is the TRK 502X that received the updates in China.

2022 Benelli TRK 502X Updates

The main update for this Benelli comes in the form of a new cast aluminum swingarm which is 3.6 kg lighter than the one it replaces. Old swingarm was an asymmetric unit made of steel tubes. New swingarm is not only lighter, but is also stronger than the steel unit.

Other changes include some feature additions. TRK 502X gets sealed wire-spoke wheels that can be shod with tubeless rubber, robust suspension with 30 mm more ground clearance and an upswept exhaust over the standard TRK 502. The newer updated TRK 502X adds heated handlebar grips, tyre pressure sensors, updated switchgear and a TFT display for instrumentation.

Design and Specs

Design of the updated TRK 502X is identical to the model it replaces, apart from a few visual differences mentioned above. It also gets three new colour options. Engine is also the same 500cc parallel-twin unit making 47 bhp @8500 RPM and 46 Nm @6000 RPM mated to a 6-speed transmission.

Dimensions of the updated Benelli TRK 502X are the same too; measuring 2,220 mm in length, 915 mm in width and 1,480 mm in height. It weighs a hefty 232 kg which is down from 235 kg on the model it replaces. It has a decent 220 mm of ground clearance with 840 mm of seat height. For touring, it gets a rather large 20L fuel tank with a good tank range.

Pricing and Launch

Best part about this update is that QJ Motor hasn’t hiked the price of the motorcycle at all. All updates and feature additions are offered at the same price as the model it replaces. We expect this update to hit our market alongside the European and North American markets by the end of this year.

In India, Benelli has priced the TRK 502X attractively at Rs. 5.50 lakh (ex-sh) offering good value for the buck. If QJ follows the same pricing strategy it followed in China, It will be even more valuable for everything it offers. Currently, it competes against Honda CB500X, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, Kawasaki Versys 650, and Triumph Tiger Sport 660. It is also the cheapest motorcycle in the segment.