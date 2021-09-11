2022 BMW G310R, G310GS Arrives At Dealer Showrooms – Launch Soon

Both BMW G310 duos received a substantial price hike of Rs 10,000 a few weeks ago

BMW Motorrad will soon be updating its entry-level G310 siblings with new colour options. The German automaker had teased the new colour options on G310R and its adventure tourer sibling – G310GS. Both updated motorcycles have now started to arrive at dealer showrooms. Test rides will start soon. Bookings are open at BMW Motorrad Bavaria Motors, Pune.

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Vinod Natesan for sharing images. Changes to the MY2022 models are restricted to cosmetic updates that only involve new colour options. Bookings for the latest iteration of the bikes have already commenced a few weeks ago. Both motorcycles remain mechanically identical to their respective outgoing models.

2022 G310R Colour Options

For starters, the entry-level naked roadster from the Bavarian brand will be offered in two new colour options namely Style Passion and Cosmic Black Two. While the latter is an all-black paint scheme, the former option gets white as a base paint with contrasting blue and red highlights for the body. The Style Passion colour option also features red accents on the exposed trellis frame and alloy wheels.

The German marque has discontinued the Polar White paint scheme from the international markets and is most likely to be dropped from the Indian market as well. This has been replaced by a new Kyanite Blue Metallic Style Passion colour option. BMW has also retained the Limestone Metallic Style Sport shade from the current iteration.

2022 G310GS Colour Options

Coming to G310GS, the adventure bike will now be available in a Style Triple Black paint scheme which looks very attractive. The new colour scheme features blacked-out bodywork such as the front apron, beak, bash plate, visor, a portion of the semi-fairing and radiator shrouds. BMW has given this option a dual-tone theme with a silver-coloured side fairing, fuel tank panel and rear fender.

The alloy wheels have been blacked out as well. This accentuates the sporty appeal of the adventure tourer. Further, golden-coloured front forks add a nice contrast to the bike’s overall appeal.

Prior to this bike was available in three colour options namely- Rallye Style, Polar White and Kyanite Blue Metallic Style which have been retained. There was an additional special “40 Years GS” edition model which has been dropped from the GS lineup.

Mechanical Specs

Underneath the top hat, 2022 G310 motorcycles are exactly similar to each other. Both are powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that pushes out 33.5 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque. This motor is linked with a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. Suspension duties are carried out by USD forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Anchorage is handled by 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes assisted by dual-channel ABS.