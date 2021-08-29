2022 BMW G310R India Launch Soon – New Colour Options Teased

For 2022 G310R, the new colour options are Cosmic Black 2 and Vibrant Kyanite Blue Metallic. The Polar White option has been discontinued, whereas Limestone Metallic has been retained in its current form. It is likely that these updated colour options will be the same for India.

New colour shade of Cosmic Black 2 is essentially an all-black colour theme. Existing Cosmic Black in India has a matching shade of Black, but it has white panels on the sides. Parts of the headlamp cowl are also done in white. In comparison, the new Cosmic Black 2 wears an all-black uniform. It covers the front fender, alloy wheels, headlamp, side panels, chassis, engine, engine cowl and exhaust.

Official Teaser

The only other colours visible include the BMW logo, white coloured rear shock absorber and golden coloured USD front forks. All all-black theme of Cosmic Black 2 certainly looks more satisfying as compared to the current Cosmic Black option. The deep contrast it creates with the golden USD forks is a real treat for the eyes.

The second new colour option of Vibrant Kyanite Blue Metallic is a lot more flamboyant in comparison to Cosmic Black 2. The theme utilizes an exciting mix of four different colours, white, black, red and blue. The white shade can be seen on the front fender, side panels, and fuel tank. It works as a perfect background to accommodate the contrasting bits of blue and red.

A number of components have been blacked out such as engine, engine cowl, swingarm, and exhaust. The frame is done in a combination of red and black whereas the wheels are entirely red. Golden USD forks further enhance the bike’s flashy profile. You will need this if you want human heads to take notice on the streets.

2022 BMW G310R engine and specs

Engine and most other hardware will be the same as earlier for 2022 BMW G310R. The bike is powered by a 313 cc, water cooled, single cylinder motor that is capable of generating 34 ps of max power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm.

It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox. The bike utilizes closed-loop 3-way catalytic converter to meet BS6 / Euro 5 emission standards. Rated top speed of the bike is 143 kmph.

BMW G310R has a tubular frame with USD front forks and monoshock rear suspension with spring pre-load adjustability. Braking system comprises 300 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes. BMW Motorrad ABS is offered as standard. With the updates, 2022 BMW G310R could get a small price hike. The current model is available at a starting price of Rs 2.60 lakh.