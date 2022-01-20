2022 BMW X3 Petrol SUV Launch Price Rs 60 L To Rs 66 L

BMW X3 is being initially offered in two petrol variants while the diesel variant of BMW X3 is set for launch at a later stage

BMW India has launched the new X3 SUV today. It is the third generation BMW X3 that is being offered in a premium mid-size Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) segment. It comes in with a refreshed look with the latest in equipment, infotainment and technology.

2022 BMW X3 is presented in two trim levels. X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus trim is priced at Rs 59,90,000 while the higher X3 xDrive30i M Sport costs more at Rs 65,90,000 (ex-showroom). The new X3 is being offered only in two petrol variants and is on display at BMW showrooms from today. The diesel variant could be introduced at a later stage.

2022 BMW X3 Details

BMW X3 gets colour options of Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, Brooklyn Grey, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire and Carbon Black. It gets a new kidney grille, revised front apron, and adaptive LED headlamps with Matrix function. There are also full LED lamps at the rear, a reprofiled rear bumper and exhausts that are more pronounced.

Roof rails, blacked out B pillars, OEVMs, shark fin antenna and faux diffuser are also a part of its revised exteriors. Horizontally positioned turn signals are in a filigree style while larger air inlets are finished in a high gloss black colour scheme. The X3 M Sport rides on new 19 inch Y Spoke 887M alloy wheels while for those who pre-order the SUV the company is offering 20 inch M Sport alloy wheels worth Rs. 2 lakh for free.

The 5 seater cabin of the 2022 BMW X3 also gets revised with special comfort and functionality features. It gets a 3 zone climate control, revised central console, 12.5 inch digital instrument cluster and 10.25 inch floating touchscreen infotainment panel supporting the latest connectivity features. The X3 also gets a 464W Harman Kardon Surround Sound system 16 speaker with individually adjustable equalizing.

Other onboard features include a 3 spoke multi-function M leather finished steering wheel, new gear lever and Sport seats with Sensatec perforated upholstery. A panoramic glass sunroof, welcome light carpets and ambient lighting are also a part of its revised interiors. Rear seating is in a 40:20:40 split which when folded flat can take its 550 liter boot space upto 1,600 liters.

2022 BMW X3 Safety Equipment

BMW X3 comes in with a total of 6 airbags, rear view camera, cruise control with braking function and automatic differential brakes. It also gets BMW Performance Control system that enhances the stability of the vehicle. Attentiveness assistance, dynamic stability control, cornering brake control, electric parking brake, side impact protection, vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor along with ISOFIX child seat mounts, ABS and EBD are also seen. An integrated emergency spare wheel is located under the load floor.

Powering the 2022 BMX X3 petrol variants in India is a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder engine that produces 185 kW / 252 hp power and 350 Nm peak torque at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. Transmission duties are via an 8 speed automatic gearbox mated to an all-wheel-drive system. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 6.6 seconds while top speed is at 235 km/h.

BMW X3 will continue its rivalry against the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Volvo XC60. It will also take on the upcoming Audi Q5 facelift.