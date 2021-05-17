2022 BMW X3 SUV Facelift Photos Leak – New Front Face Revealed

2022 BMW X3 Facelift is expected to make its global debut next month while its India debut is expected early next year

Another set of spy images of the upcoming facelifted model of BMW X3 have been leaked on the internet. A few days ago, another set of images of the updated mid-size crossover was doing rounds on the internet. Going by the latest images, it is evident that the German marque has given the SUV a sizable number of updates.

Updated Design

At front, the new X3 flaunts a completely blacked-out signature BMW kidney grille although this time the grille is smaller and the two units are joined at the centre. The sweptback headlights seem more angular which resemble the ones seen in the second generation 4 Series Coupe.

However, the most attractive details include the blacked-out elements such as wide central air intake on the lower bumper and black inserts on fog lamp housings. Even the LED headlights have a dark tint while the registration plate mounting has been painted in black. Moving towards the rear, it features the same wraparound three-dimensional LED taillamps with a smoked effect and black inserts surround.

The rear bumper features a black coloured skid plate and twin exhaust pipes with glossy black surrounds. Other exterior highlights include newly designed black alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and blacked-out roof rails, black inserts on either side of the tailgate and blacked-out wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators.

Expected Interiors & Features

While there are no images of the interiors of the facelifted X3, we expect the cabin to feature subtle updates over the current model. This includes an updated infotainment system, new steering wheel design and new upholstery.

Features likely to be carried forward from the outgoing model include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay connectivity, ambient lighting, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon Surround Sound system and wireless phone charging. Safety package on 2022 X3 is likely to feature multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking camera, ISOFIX mounts, and more.

Engine Specifications

Like the current model, the updated X3 will be offered in two trims- xDrive30i and xDrive20d. The former will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine pumping out 248 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque. The latter features a 2.0-lire oil burner under its hood which makes 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox on both powertrain options.

A top-spec M40i trim is also expected to be on offer which is powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline six-cylinder engine. This motor delivers a massive output of 388 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. BMW X3 facelift will continue to compete against the likes of Audi Q5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Volvo XC60.

1 of 6

IMAGE SOURCE