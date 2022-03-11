2022 BMW X4 Petrol Launch Price Rs 70.5 L – Diesel At Rs 72.5 L

New BMW X4 launched in Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic, and Black Shadow limited edition

BMW’s popular Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) brings together smart design elements, added equipment and new features. Manufactured at the BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in diesel and petrol variants.



New BMW X4 xDrive30i has been launched at Rs 70,50,000, and X4 xDrive30d at Rs 72,50,000. Prices are ex-sh. BMW X4 is also available in an exclusive ‘Black Shadow’ edition in limited numbers only. Other colours include Black Sapphire and M Brooklyn Grey metallic. This is put together with Leather Vernasca upholstery with ‘Black’ decor stitching. Standard on the M is an interior trim Aluminum Rhombicledark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome.

2022 BMW X4 Design

Exterior design exudes a sporty off-road look. The new front BMW kidney grille is hard to miss. This is accentuated with thin headlights and a redesigned front apron. BMW all back mesh kidney grille inserts are in a ‘M High Gloss Shadow line’ frame. Adaptive LED Headlamps are 10mm slimmer and flatter. Designed in M Shadow line with black accents, Matrix function is standard. M Aerodynamic package features body colour components in front / rear apron, and side sill covers.



The vehicle sports coupe-style windows with M High Gloss Shadow line. In use are 20″ light M alloy wheels double spoke and M Sport Brakes with red callipers. Rear bumper is finished in dark shadow metallic colour. It sports high gloss black anvil-shaped inlays, and vertically arranged reflectors.

New Interiors

Interior comfort is improved with an elevated seat position. It’s spacious with structured surfaces and an impeccable cockpit with umpteen electrical adjustment options and memory function. Rear seats can be tilted backwards. The Panorama sunroof adds to the opulence.

Ambient Lighting range includes six selectable light designs. A Welcome Light Carpet is projected from the side sill. Boot capacity is pegged at 525 litres. This goes upto 1,430 litres when split rear seat backrest is folded down 40/20/40.

2022 BMW X4 Specs



BMW TwinPower Turbo tech ties in maximum power and efficiency. The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine returns max power of 265 hp, and max torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. Going from 0 -100 km / hr takes 5.8 seconds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine returns max power of 252 hp and max torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 –4,800 rpm. Acceleration from 0 -100 km / hr takes 6.6 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission works with steering wheel paddle shifters.





Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW X4 popularised the distinctive Sports Activity Coupe concept in India. It instantly became the vehicle of choice for customers who have a unique style that stands out from rest of the crowd. At the same time, they desire the luxury and performance similar to a sports activity vehicle. And this is the USP of BMW X4.

The way it fuses Sheer Driving Pleasure with head-turning looks and sporty adventure is inimitable. Now the new BMW X4 is ready to continue this status in its segment with a refreshed exterior and an attractive profile with multiple technology features. Its forever bold persona will make a statement that’s impossible to forget.”