2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Debuts – New LED Headlight, 18 inch Alloys

Launch of the updated Citroen C5 Aircross in India is expected to take place by the end of this year

French carmaker Groupe PSA set foot in India last year with the launch of its flagship SUV under the Citroen brand- C5 Aircross. Recently, Citroen increased prices of C5 Aircross by up to Rs 98,000 which now has a starting price of Rs 32.24 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, Aircross is offered in two trims namely Feel and Shine.

The premium mid-size SUV has now received a mid-cycle facelift in international markets for 2022. Updates in the facelifted C5 Aircross include exterior changes as well as feature additions. For starters, C5 Aircross in its new facelifted avatar looks more modern than its predecessor.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift – Updated Exterior Design

The 2022 C5 Aircross adopts a new front fascia design which is a radical departure from the outgoing model. The updates are clearly visible on the facelifted C5 Aircross which now gets a smaller and more modern grille. The updated front face no longer features split headlights with an individual LED strip for DRLs positioned above the main cluster.

The fascia now features two broken illuminated stripes running parallel along the grille to meet the brand logo at the centre. Speaking of logo, the double arrowhead emblem is now finished in black lacquer with chrome trim. Further below, the SUV gets a reprofiled bumper which looks sportier thanks to more pronounced air intakes and fewer plastic claddings.

Square trims on sides in the older model have been replaced by vertical air vents which serve a functional role in providing better aerodynamics. It also benefits from revised fog light enclosures and a new metallic accent on the front lip.

Other notable exterior updates include gloss black mirrors and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Rear end of the SUV doesn’t feature any major changes but gets new taillight clusters and fresh LED graphics behind the black-tinted glass.

Updated Interiors & New Features

Tweaks have been made inside the cabin as well in which the dashboard has been redesigned to accommodate a new 10-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment display. Air-con vents have now moved below the touchscreen unit. The revamped cockpit draws inspiration from the one featured in the C5 X Coupe SUV.

The cabin still boasts separate controls for auto climate settings while the chunky gear selector has been replaced by a small switch. Practical user experience has been improved with the addition of a second USB port and an extra storage compartment. There is also a new driving mode selector to choose between different modes like Hybrid, Electric, and Sport. Another important novelty is heated and massaging front seats borrowed from the C4 and C5 X.

Powertrain Options

The updated C5 Aircross will go on sale in Europe at the start of summer this year. The European-spec model of the SUV comes in petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrain options. In India, Citroen offers C5 Aircross in a 2.0-litre diesel engine which kicks out 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox.