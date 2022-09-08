2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Launch Price Rs 36.67 Lakh

After getting launched in Europe, the updated Citroen C5 Aircross has now been launched in India

Citroen had made its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross last year. The model till date has been able to garner limited sales however has built a solid reputation of being a comfort & luxury focused product. To keep up with competition, Citroen today launched the 2022 iteration of C5 Aircross with a starting sticker price of INR 36.67 lakhs (ex-showroom). This is introductory price tag for the Shine Dual Tone variant. Feel variant is no longer listed.

As it is an international product, the facelift had made its global debut for European markets in early 2022. Indian launch has happened as per typical industry standard delay of 6-8 months. The updated model brings along some fresh design elements and a host of new creature comfort features. However, it must be noted that there isn’t any major mechanical change which the French automaker has brought in.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift

The 2022 model unmistakably looks like a Citroen, however with a modern and sleek design. It gets a completely redesigned face, new split headlamp units, a twin DRL setup (Daytime Running Lights) and a reprofiled front bumper with vertical air intakes. The model also gets new LED Tail lamps along with fresh 18-inch alloys, matte black roof rails and gloss black mirror caps.

On the inside, C5 Aircross gets a cabin inspired by C5 X, which is sold in international markets. The SUV now gets a new 10 inch touchscreen system which is integrated with climate controls.

Earlier, Citroen was offering the pre-facelift model in 2 different variants, namely Feel and Shine. Feel trim cost INR 32,23,900 while the range topping Shine trim cost INR 33,78,400. With the updated version, only the Shine variant is on offer.

Citroen C5 Aircross Engine Specs

Citroen hasn’t brought any change to C5’s powertrain. A 2 litre turbocharged diesel motor continues to be the standard powerhouse for C5 Aircross. It is capable of dishing out 177 PS and 400 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission setup.

Direct competition of C5 Aircross will be limited to the recently launched Hyundai Tucson, Skoda Kodiaq and VW Tiguan. However, thanks to its pricing, it will also rival the likes of Jeep Meridian, 2022 MG Gloster, Mahindra Alturas G4 and lower end trims of Toyota Fortuner.

As of now, Citroen’s Indian portfolio consists of just the C5 Aircross and C3. With C5, Citroen has tried to establish itself as a premium car maker, however for sales numbers it is counting upon the C3. Recent test mules suggest that Citroen is also planning to bring in a C3 Aircross, which will possibly be a sub 4 metre compact SUV which will compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet etc. If packaged right, the product can certainly help Citroen to post healthy 4-digit monthly sales figures.