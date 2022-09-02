2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Teased – Tucson Rival Launch Soon

Apart from several other exterior updates, the new Citroen C5 Aircross also gets new cabin comforts

Citroen entered India in 2021 with the C5 Aircross. Earlier this year they launched the C3 small car to take on the likes of Tata Punch. Now they are getting ready to launch the facelifted C5 Aircross, which made its global debut last year. These mid-life updates will ensure that the model remains fresh and competitive in a market that has seen tremendous growth in this segment.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift Teased

The C5 Aircross gets a new front that is completely different from its earlier counterpart. The current C5 Aircross receives split head lamps while this will change to single piece units on the facelift. There will also be twin line daytime running lights and LED technology as a part of the updates.

The facelift also receives a restyled front bumper with vertical air intakes. The rear will see new LED tail lamp graphics while feature updates will also include 18 inch alloy wheels, gloss black mirror caps and matte black roof rails along with a revamped Citroen logo.

Citroen India has shared the first official teaser of the upcoming C5 Aircross. Along with the teaser, they say – “The New Citroën C5 Aircross SUV is arriving soon. Built to make you stand out with its revolutionary design, new technology and dominating presence, it opens doors to endless possibilities.”

Citroen has also made radical changes to the interiors of the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross. Its cockpit will closely resemble the C5 X. It receives a new infotainment system with a freestanding 10 inch display unit, new central console, and a drive mode selector to switch between Hybrid, Electric and Sport modes in plug-in hybrid variants. It also receives Advanced Comfort seating which consists of 15mm foam and offers heating and massage functions.

2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Engine Specs

The 2022 C5 Aircross facelift, which has been launched in Europe gets a mix of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains carried over from its current counterpart. The hybrid powertrain will consist of a PureTech 180 S&S petrol engine along with a 3.2 kWh battery pack.

It will offer combined output of 222 hp and an all-electric range of 55 kms as per the WLTP driving range. The petrol engine is a 1.6 liter turbocharged, 4 cylinder unit making 121 kW power and 240 Nm torque sending power to the front wheels via a 6 speed automatic transmission.

The current C5 Aircross, on sale in India is offered in two variants of Feel and Shine trims. The Feel variant is priced at Rs 32,23,900 while its Dual Tone option is priced at Rs 32,73,900. Top of the line Shine trim is priced at Rs 33,78,400. All prices are ex-sh. All trims get the same 2.0 liter diesel engine mated with automatic torque converter. Facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross will come with a price hike. It will take on the newly launched Hyundai Tucson in India.