2022 Citroen C5X Revealed – Crossover SUV, Estate And A Sedan

Citroen C5X will be offered with the option of a petrol and a plug-in hybrid powertrain

Citroen recently made its official land in India with the debut of C5 Aircross SUV. The French manufacturer has now revealed an extension of the SUV in a completely different form. The new C5X is a perfect blend of different body styles including an SUV, a station wagon and a sedan.

The carmaker has definitely been able to create something extremely unique but that comes with a high price tag. Based on the CXperience concept which was displayed in 2016, the C5X will be positioned as the French brand’s flagship model. According to Citroen, the C5X offers the road presence of an SUV, the drivability and elegance of car and a slouched rear section of a station wagon.

Although it does not share much characteristics with C5 Aircross other than the two syllables, it does share the brand’s ‘Advanced Comfort’ design ethos. It also shares the same hydraulic cushion suspension setup equipped in the mid-size SUV that offers exceptional ride over potholes and bumps which Citroen boasts in its promotions. The new model is born out of the idea to replicate the ‘magic carpet’ driving style of Citroen’s iconic sedans such as CX and DS.

Exterior Styling

The front end of the car features a familiar Citroen face with the split headlight setup and grille forming a Y-shaped pattern. The muscular front bumper houses a pair of tri-beam projector LED headlights and wide central air dam flanked by fog lamps on both sides.

The grille is extended into sled LED DRLs on both ends. The car measures about 4,805mm in length and offers a wheelbase of 2,785mm. The side profile is highlighted by those lovely 19-inch alloy wheels and massive wheel arches.

Interior Features on offer

Step inside the cabin and you immediately notice the plush and rich experience with use of premium quality materials and loads of creature comforts. It also features Citroën’s new mattress-style Advanced Comfort seat designs. The dashboard flaunts a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment unit which features smartphone mirroring, voice control, connected car tech and over-the-air updates.

Other premium features on offer include an extended colour head-up display, wireless phone charging, four USB sockets, a panoramic sunroof and Highway Driver Assist with Level 2 Autonomous technology among many others. The cabin is not only rich in gizmos but rich in space as well as its offers exceptional rear seat space along with a generous boot of 545-litres.

Powertrain Specs

Citroen has revealed that C5X will be offered with two powertrain options- a petrol and a plug-in hybrid. The company hasn’t shared details of the pure combustion engine as of yet. The focus lies on the electrified powertrain that features a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor mounted on the gearbox. The electric motor draws energy from a 13.2kWh battery and returns a combined power output of 225 bhp.

Full performance figures are yet to be revealed but the car can run 50km on a fully electric mode and while clocking a top speed of 135 kmph. It is built on the same EMP2 platform that is used by other plug-in hybrid models of Groupe PSA. The car is slated to go on sale towards the end of this year in Europe.