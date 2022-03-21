2022 Crayon Envy Electric Scooter Launch Price Rs 64k – 160 Kms Range

Crayon Motors Envy is a low speed premium electric scooter – It has now been updated with new features

Previously, Crayon Motors launched its Snow+ electric scooter in India. With focus on e-mobility solutions, Envy EV bolsters its product line-up. This is the manufacturer’s second low-speed, premium e-scooter. And is designed to meet current premium budget needs of the market.

An updated Crayon Motors Envy low-speed premium electric scooter has been launched at a starting price of Rs 64,000. Product utility is enhanced with a large boot space, keyless start, and reverse assist. The latter aids with moving the scooter forward and backward, and proves to be an helpful aid for the rider when manoeuvring tight parking spots.

2022 Crayon Envy Electric Scooter

Crayon Motors Envy is available in four colours: white, black, blue, and silver. Warranty stands for 24-months on its motor and controller. Product warranty is as per company policy.

To ensure wide-scale availability, Envy will be available at over a 100 retail locations at. Crayon Motors designs and manufactures its scooters at the company’s Ghaziabad manufacturing unit.

Envy e-scooter running cost is stated to be 14 paise per km. Tech features include Geo Tagging and central locking. The scooter also features a digital speedometer, and mobile charging. Design inspiration from nature is transformed into dual headlights, and in the company’s words, ‘lion-like built’.

Built for light mobility needs, comfy seating with support ensures riding for extended periods of time is without bother. Crayon Envy top speed is pegged at 25 kmph. This puts it in a segment that doesn’t require a rider to have a driver’s licence, or even the need to register the vehicle.

250-Watt BLDC motor

Crayon Envy runs on a 250-Watt BLDC motor with max power output for cruising at top speed. It sports tubeless tyres, disc brake and 150 mm ground clearance. Envy is available in variants with an offering that offers mileage of up to 160 km per charge.

Price of the electric scooter may vary in different regions. Having collaborated with various financing companies, including Bajaj Finserv, Manappuram Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Zest Money, ShopSe, and Paytail, potential customers benefit from a comprehensive range of financing options.

Mayank Jain – Cofounder & Director said “These eco-friendly bikes are designed and developed by our in-house research and development team. The product quality and the functionality are a testament to our brand’s goal of offering best-in-class EV mobility solutions and support. It is a futuristic, progressive, and stylish scooter to make our short distance runs pollution-free.”