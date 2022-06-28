2022 Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard Launch Price Rs 11.49 L

In India, Ducati Scrambler 800 Urban Motard rivals the likes of Triumph Street Scrambler, BMW R nineT Scrambler and Harley Davidson Sportster S

Ducati has expanded its India lineup by introducing a new entry-level model in the form of Scrambler 800 Urban Motard. As the name suggests, Urban Motard is the latest entrant to the 800cc Scrambler range of Ducati which already comprises multiple models like Icon, Icon Dark, Nightshift and Desert Sled.

The 800cc range of Scrambler is positioned below the 1100cc Scrambler lineup from Ducati which consists of models like Sport Pro, Dark Pro and Tribute Pro. Prices of the new Scrambler 800 Urban Motard start at Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Italian superbike brand recently teased the scrambler on its social media handles.

Urban Motard made its global debut back in October last year and along with the bigger 1100 Tribute Pro. The new model comes with cosmetic models over the existing motorcycles of the Scrambler range. Urban Motard is being offered a solitary dual-tone shade featuring a graffiti paint job by combining Star Silk White and Ducati GP 2019 Red in energetic graphics.

2022 Ducati 800 Scrambler Urban Motard- Design

In terms of design, Urban Motard gets a signature high-mounted beak-like front mudguard finished in red colour similar to Hypermotard. The fuel tank also flaunts graffiti-inspired graphics. Other visual highlights typical of the Ducati Scrambler range include a flat seat, a low aluminium handlebar and a side number plate.

The wide handlebar in combination with a flat seat design appears to be inspired by Supermoto style bikes. A round headlamp adds a retro charm to the scrambler. Seat height is accessible at 196kg and for an 800cc bike, Urban Motard is fairly nimble at 196 kilos. It rides on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels which adds to the rugged appeal of a scrambler.

Features & Hardware Specs

In terms of equipment, Ducati has laced Urban Motard with features like an LED headlight, taillight, and turn indicators; an offset LCD instrument cluster with gear and fuel level indications, an under-seat storage compartment and a USB charging port. Urban Motard also comes with the option of interchangeable aluminium side panels.

As far as cycle parts are concerned, Urban Motard is based on a tubular steel trellis frame which is suspended on 41mm Kayaba USD forks up front and a Kayaba mono-shock at rear. Anchorage duties are handled by a single 330mm disc in front with a four-piston calliper and a 245mm disc at rear aided by a dual-channel ABS. In addition, cornering ABS from Bosch is a standard part of the package.

Powertrain Specs

The bike rolls on Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres with the front being a 120/70 section and the rear being a 180/55 section. Powering Scrambler 800 Urban Motard is an 803cc L-Twin, air-cooled engine that dishes out 72 hp at 8,250rpm and a peak torque of 66.2 Nm at 5,750rpm. This unit is paired with a 6-speed transmission via a hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multi-plate clutch.