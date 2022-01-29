2022 Force Gurkha 5 Door Spied – 3rd Row Captain Seats, 6 Seater Thar Rival

2022 Force Gurkha will challenge the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 door – Larger Gurkha is scheduled to launch this year

The 2022 Force Gurkha 5 door is in the making. It is based on the 3 door Gurkha, which is currently on sale in India. Success of the 3 door Gurkha as well as the 3 door Thar has made Force as well as Mahindra realize that there is a market for 5 door versions as well. Both OEMs are planning to launch 5 door versions of their existing SUVs.

Of the two, it will be the Gurkha 5 door which will be launched first, sometime later this year. While the Thar 5 door is expected in 2023 / 24. Latest spy shots of the Force Gurkha 5 door SUV reveal new interesting details.

2022 Force Gurkha 5 Door – New Spy Shots

Latest spy shots of the Gurkha 5 door are credit to automotive enthusiast Pankaj, who shared the exclusive images via Rushlane Spylane. In terms of design, it is expected to be the same as the 3 door version, except that it will be a longer version to accommodate a 3rd row of seating.

It gets a sturdier stance, a new chassis and body shell that comply with the more stringent crash test and pedestrian safety norms. It receives a new front grille in a single slat design, rounded headlamps, fog lamps and LED DRLs, new bumpers and a snorkel intake.

2022 Force Gurkha 5 door also gets LED tail lamps and rides on 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels fitted with 245/70 tyres. Prominent wheel arches and cladding enhance its off-roading stance. Force Motors will also be offering an accessory kit for the new Gurkha 5 door, just like the 3 door. This will include a roof-mounted luggage carrier, snorkel and tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Interiors, Engine Specs

It also gets several feature updates. The cabin will sport a new look with six forward facing seats. Power windows, remote locking and manual air conditioning will also be seen on the new Gurkha.

It also receives a new dashboard design, a central console and touchscreen infotainment system. The digital MID is positioned between the tachometer and speedometer while safety features will include dual airbags, rear parking sensors along with ABS and EBD.

The 2022 Force Gurkha will receive its power via the same 2.6 liter diesel engine that powers the 3 door version. It could however, be updated to deliver more power and torque. It will also get 4×4 capabilities and manual differential locks controlled via levers.

No price estimates have been revealed as on date but the Gurkha 5 door could be priced about Rs 1 lakh more expensive than the 3 door Gurkha. Apart from Thar, it will also rival the upcoming Jimny 5 door.