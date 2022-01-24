2022 Force Gurkha 5 Door Render In 6 New Colours – Thar Rival

Upon launch, the 5-door version of Force Gurkha will lock horns with the upcoming 5-door iterations of Mahindra Thar and Maruti Jimny

Force Motors will be launching a 5-door version of Gurkha later this year. Test mules of the compact off-roader have already been spotted testing on roads on a couple of occasions. The spy shots indicate that the test mules spotted are production-ready prototypes, indicating that the 5-door Gurkha could be in its final stages of testing.

The upcoming 5-door Gurkha has been digitally rendered in its production-spec model by Pratyush Rout. Design of the 5-door model shown in this illustration is in line with the spy shots leaked on the internet. The overall design of this version of Gurkha is similar to the original model barring a few notable variations.

2022 Force Gurkha 5 Door Render – New Colours

The most significant change seen is the longer wheelbase of the 5-door Gurkha in comparison to its smaller 3-door sibling. This should translate to more cabin space, especially for the rear seat occupants and luggage.

The other noticeable variation is two separate glass panels at rear instead of a single unit in the 3-door model. Apart from this, all exterior highlights are identical to the regular 3-door iteration.

The illustration portrays the 5-door Force Gurkha with exterior highlights including a snorkel, flared wheel arches with black claddings, round LED headlamps with integrated circular LED DRLs and a bold ‘GURKHA’ lettering on the redesigned front shark grille. Like the 3-door model, a snorkel will be included in the package as a standard fitment.

Interiors & Features

Despite the increase in overall length, the SUV is expected to fall under the sub-4 metre category. Apart from the additional space freed up inside the cabin, thanks to the longer wheelbase, no noticeable change will be witnessed. Interiors will come with the same layout which feels rugged and utilitarian.

Like its 3-door sibling, the 5-door Gurkha will also boast very modest equipment with features like a 7-inch touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a manual AC, a four-speaker sound system, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and front power windows. Safety features on offer will include driver and co-passenger airbags, ISOFIX seating, ABS and EBD, central locking, speed-sensing door locks and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Specs

Under its hood, the 5-door Gurkha will feature the same 2.6-litre diesel engine which is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. This motor pushes out 90 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque in the 3-door model.

Power is sent to all four wheels via a 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case. It will also be offered with a front and rear manual locking differentials which enhance the SUV’s off-roading prowess. It will rival upcoming Mahindra Thar 5 door.