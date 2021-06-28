2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift Spied Testing In Chennai – To Get Revised Front

After calling off the JV with Mahindra, Ford is on its own in India – New EcoSport expected launch next year

Mahindra and Ford Motor Company had planned a joint venture under which the two auto majors would develop, market and distribute the Ford brand in India and both the Ford and Mahindra range of vehicles in emerging markets. The two automakers had agreed to share suppliers, powertrains and technology and were to develop a minimum of 3 sports utility vehicles both for Indian and emerging markets.

If the JV had gone through, the upcoming new gen EcoSport would have been based on XUV300 platform. It would have been powered by the same engine / powertrain as XUV300. However, this deal was called off completely earlier this year.

2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift

New spy shot has emerged, thanks to aravind.anand / teambhp. These are the first recorded spy shots of upcoming India-spec Ford EcoSport facelift. Launched back in 2013, EcoSport has regularly received facelifts in India, but has not received any generation update yet.

From the images, this one does not look like a new gen. Most likely, EcoSport will continue in its 1st gen for a few more years. The EcoSport in the latest spy images, is a facelift of the current EcoSport on sale in India.

Front of the car is where major updates have been dished out. The grille is new, and looks larger than current one. Headlamp design is revised, there is now a new LED DRL in the foglamp housing. Rear is similar to the current EcoSport and comes with a sparewheel mounted on tailgate.

On the inside too, not many changes are expected. Interiors will come with Ford’s SYNC 3, 8 inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It will also get Ford Pass integration, one stop smarphone app and a factory fitted cloud connected device via which users can remotely perform operations such as start, stop, lock and unlock through the FordPass App.

Other features include an electrochromic mirror, rain sensing wipers, 6 airbags and push button start, leatherette seating, Isofix anchors and puddle lamps. Once launched, it will rival the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, etc.

Engine Lineup

Ford EcoSport 2022 facelift is expected to come with same engine options as current one. It will be powered by either a petrol or a diesel engine. The 1.5 liter, 3 cylinder TiVCT petrol engine is capable of 122 hp power att 6,500 rpm and 149 Nm torque at 4,500 rpm, said to be the best in its segment. The 1.5 liter TDCi diesel engine makes 100 hp power at 3,750 rpm and 215 Nm torque at 1,750-2,500 rpm. Both engines get mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox while the petrol unit also receives a 6 speed automatic gearbox as an option.

