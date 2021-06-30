2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift SUV Rendered With New Look Based On Spy Shots

EcoSport was among the first entrants in the sub 4 meter SUV space – But is yet to get a generation update

Although EcoSport has not received a generation update since its launch, it continues to be a bestseller for the company in Indian market. EcoSport has also consistently ranked among the most exported cars from India. To ensure it remains relevant to evolving market trends, Ford has introduced facelift models at regular intervals.

Ford is currently testing EcoSport 2022 facelift, which has been spotted on road tests. While visual updates on the outside are clearly evident, it’s not certain if Ford will be introducing extensive changes on the inside.

Such updates could increase pricing, which may impact its competitiveness against rivals. EcoSport goes up against some popular names such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Mahindra XUV300.

2022 Ford EcoSport Facelift styling and features

Updated EcoSport looks sportier, as compared to the existing model. A digital rendering provides a better idea of how facelift EcoSport will look like. This rendering also introduces some visual enhancements, which make the SUV even more stylish in comparison to the original.

Rendered 2022 EcoSport facelift gets refreshed front grille, sleeker headlamps with trendy LED DRLs, new fog lamp housing with L-shaped LED highlight, prominent bumper and larger air dam. The side profile looks largely the same as earlier. The only exception is a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, changes include slick LED tail lamps and large bumper. The SUV has also been equipped with a hard cover for the spare wheel at the back.

On the inside, 2022 Ford EcoSport facelift will continue using most of the current set of features. The current model comes with SYNC 3 infotainment system with voice recognition. Based on the variant, the touchscreen is either an 8-inch or 9-inch unit. The system supports mobile connectivity via Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

EcoSport has FordPass connectivity platform that offers a range of internet connected smart features. Some of these include remote start/stop, remote lock/unlock, vehicle locator, vehicle authorization, fuel level and distance to empty, tyre pressure, odometer, oil life, and vehicle health alerts.

2022 Ford EcoSport facelift engine options

Mechanical changes are unlikely in updated Ford EcoSport. The existing model is available with the choice of 1.5 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre diesel motor. The petrol unit makes 122 ps / 149 Nm whereas the diesel motor churns out 100 ps / 215 Nm. Transmission options for petrol motor include 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The diesel motor is offered with only 5-speed manual gearbox.