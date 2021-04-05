2022 Ford EcoSport New Gen Render In Multiple Colour Options

Ford EcoSport currently competes against a long list of rivals including Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue

The sub-4 metre SUV segment is currently the most hotly contested space in the Indian automobile market. The segment was kickstarted with the launch of Ford EcoSport when it launched back in 2012. However, since its launch almost a decade back, it hasn’t received any major upgrades except for a mid-life facelift in 2017.

In India, the new-gen EcoSport was earlier speculated to be jointly developed by Ford and Mahindra, however, that partnership didn’t last too long. But that does not mean Ford has scrapped their new car launch plans for India. Ford says that they are committed to India and will continue to launch new cars.

Meanwhile, a digital rendering of the 2022 Ford EcoSport has been created by SRK Designs. The most noticeable change in this rendered design is surely the updated blacked-out octagonal grille that is heavily inspired by Ford’s premium SUV Equator which recently went on sale in China.

Updated Exterior Design

Unlike the current model, the new design receives a contemporary split headlamp setup. The piano-black front grille is flanked by a pair of slim LED DRLs that should double as turn indicators whereas the main headlamp clusters are positioned below with tri-beam LED projector lights.

The front bumper is more aggressive and houses a wider air inlet. A silver faux skid plate further enhances the crossover’s rugged look. Also, a thin strip of chrome is added to its bonnet’s shut line that connects the two DRLs.

On its side profile, nothing much has been changed barring freshly designed alloy wheels in black. Other highlights include roof rails and black body claddings. On the whole, the design looks very proportionate, however, the choice of a parrot green colour exterior paint feels questionable. The new-gen model is also expected to provide some additional features to make it a more tempting buy.

Current Powertrain Choices

In all probability, the new-gen EcoSport will carry forward the current set of powertrain options. It is powered by a 1.5-litre inline-3 petrol motor which churns out 121 bhp and 140 Nm of peak torque. The other option is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine which produces 99 bhp and 215 Nm of peak torque.

Both units are offered with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard with the option of a 6-speed automatic in the petrol unit. It is currently retailed at a price between Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

