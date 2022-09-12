2022 Ford Endeavour Crash Test Safety Rating – 5 Star ANCAP

Ford Endeavour was offered in India and rivalled Fortuner, MU-X, Kodiaq, Gloster and the likes

Ford is often associated with safety and quality. No, I’m not talking about the jibe that Ford received as they uploaded a customer video saying EcoSport is way above 5-stars. After facing backlash, Ford changed it to ‘beyond’ 5-stars. Heck, India-spec EcoSport was not even tested for crash ratings and yet, Ford pulled off this stint.

EcoSport had scored 4-stars in Euro-NCAP and NHTSA. But cars are always safer for these markets anyway. For example, Hyundai Tucson scores 5-stars in Euro-NCAP. Whereas, Tucson scores 0-stars in Latin NCAP. Down under in Australia, things are different as a Ford Everest (Endeavour in India) has scored 5-stars in ANCAP crash tests. Let’s take a look.

2022 Ford Endeavour Crash Test

2022 Ford Endeavour is not actually crash tested by ANCAP. Instead, they crash tested a Ford Ranger pickup truck. Ford Ranger is based on the same platform as Ford Endeavour or Everest and also gets the same set of body panels up front and also crumple zones. Hence, this ANCAP rating applies to a whole range of vehicles based on this platform.

For starters, this is not the same Endeavour that was on sale in India. Instead, this was MY2022 Everest/Ranger that was not launched in India due to Ford’s exit. This updated model gets a variety of upgrades over the model on sale in India. And due to these updates, Ford Ranger/Everest could score the highest 5-stars in ANCAP’s crash tests.

2022 Ford Endeavour bagged an 86 percent score for adult occupants protection. In terms of child occupant protection, Ford Endeavour scores 93 percent. This is really commendable as Indian cars with 5-stars from Global NCAP often don’t score well in child occupant protection. It also bagged a 74 percent score for pedestrian protection, and lastly, 86 percent score for various safety assistance.

This score is only good for 2022 Ford Endeavour (Everest) and Ranger which comes with a recent software patch. All vehicles that were manufactured before August 20 2022, will have to be updated with the latest software at the dealer level. Only then, this 5-star crash rating applies.

Safety Features

2022 Ford Endeavour comes with a host of safety features that enables it to achieve such high scores in crash tests. For starters, it comes with front and rear parking sensors, reversing camera, blindspot assistance along with coverage for trailers too.

It also gets advanced features like driver attention alert, lane-departure warning, lane-keep assist, crash detection and avoidance along with post-impact braking, autonomous emergency braking in both forward and reverse. If a crash actually happens, there are 9 airbags to keep the passengers cocooned.