2022 Ford Endeavour Launched In Thailand – Price 1.46m TBH (Rs 33.3 L)

New gen Ford Endeavour top of the line variant comes with more powerful 2.0 liter engine delivering 210 PS power and 500 Nm torque

Ford Endeavour was the 2nd best selling SUV in its segment in India. Top selling SUV remains the Toyota Fortuner. There were times when Endeavour was close on the heels of Fortuner, and might have managed to overtake to become No 1 large SUV of India. Unfortunately, that never happened and Endeavour remained India’s No 2 large SUV.

News about the Endeavour new gen launch has been doing rounds since 2020. Ford fans were excited at the prospect of a completely new Endeavour, that will have more features, more power, more space, etc. Could this be the Endeavour to topple Fortuner’s dominance in India?

Well, we will never know. Ford has shut down operations in India’s domestic car market. A few months after Ford exited India, new gen Endeavour made its global debut. This has left a lot of Endeavour fans unhappy, as many of them had been waiting for the new gen Endy India launch. With Endeavour discontinued from India, Fortuner has largely benefitted in sales.

2022 Ford Endeavour Prices

One of the first countries in the world to get the new gen Endeavour, is Thailand. Ford has launched 2022 Endeavour in multiple engine and transmission options, with prices starting from 1.46 million Thai Baht (TBH), which is approximately Rs 33.3 lakhs.

Engine options include a 2.0 liter turbo that delivers 170 PS at 3,500 rpm and 405 Nm torque in the range of 1750 to 2250 rpm. This engine is mated with a 6 speed automatic which sends power to the rear wheels. This engine is offered with the 2022 Endeavour Sport variant, which is priced at 1.46m TBH or Rs 33.3 lakh.

Top of the line variant gets 2.0 liter bi-turbo delivering 210 PS at 3,750 rpm and 500 Nm torque in the range of 1,750 to 2,000 rpm. It is mated to a 10 speed automatic transmission sending power to all 4 wheels. This engine option is on offer with 2022 Endeavour Titanium+ variant, which is priced from 1.86m TBH or Rs 42.3 lakhs. Both variants are offered in 7 seater options.

2022 Ford Endeavour Sport vs Titanium+

2022 Endy Sport trim offers a lot of black accents on the outside as well on the inside. It gets automatic LED headlight, C shaped LED DRLs, all black interiors with black dashboard, black leather seats, 8 way adjustable front seats, 10.1 inch digital instrument cluster powered by SYNC 4A, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also gets FordPass Connect system, 8 speaker sound system, wireless charging, 4 USB ports, rear view camera, auto dimming IRVM, smart remote key with start button, electronic parking brake, 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, ESC, hill start assist, cruise control is optional extra.

2022 Endeavour Titanium+ top variant gets panoramic sunroof, matrix LED headlights with automatic beam angle adjustment, larger 12 inch touchscreen display central unit, 12.4 inch digital instrument cluster, ambient lights.

It also gets ADAS enabled features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, blind spot detection, automatic braking, lane assist, etc. Other features include automatic parking, 360 degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring, intelligent on-off high beam,