2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec Launch Price Rs 73k – New Features, Colours

Hero Splendor Plus has been updated for 2022 – It gets the Xtec treatment, which Hero has given to some of its vehicles already

The name Splendor has an emotional connection with masses in India. Multiple generations of countless families in the country have owned a Splendor. This is because the bike ticks all the boxes for almost every middle-class Indian. It has been in the market for almost three decades now and continues to pull sizable volumes even today.

Since its launch way back in the early 1990s, multiple other iterations of the motorcycle have been introduced like Super Splendor and Splendor iSmart with different engine configurations. However, there is no match to the charm of the original 100cc Splendor.

2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec

The entry-level bike has remained more or less similar, in terms of specs, barring a few additional surnames like ‘Plus’ and ‘Pro’. The motorcycle offers bare basic equipment and focuses more on reliability which has been one of its key USPs. That said, Hero MotoCorp has now launched Splendor Plus XTEC.

All new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec is priced from Rs 72,900 ex-sh. It is packed with features such as Full Digital Meter with Bluetooth connectivity, Call & SMS alert, RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator), low fuel indicator, LED High Intensity Position Lamp (HIPL) and exclusive graphics.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor has been a trend-setter for decades. The motorcycle has been impressing a diverse range of customers with its trust, style, performance and its enhanced range of comfort features. We are certain, Hero Splendor+ XTEC will yet again set a new benchmark – in terms of both technology and visual style, and deliver on the brand promise of comfort and safety.”

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero Splendor is the most popular and the best-selling motorcycle in India, a true companion to millions across India. It has been an icon for almost three decades and will still continue to inspire many with the launch of the Splendor+ XTEC model, adding technologically advanced features and a smart modern design.

This is the latest model complementing the XTEC technology umbrella that has been an overwhelming success since its launch on the Hero Glamour 125, Pleasure+ 110 and Destini 125.” Take a look at the detailed walkaround video of the all new 2022 Hero Splendor Plus Xtec below, credited to Bike Point By Mintu & Rahul.

Hero Splendor Plus Xtec – New Features, Specs

2022 Splendor XTEC gains new colour options as well as some funky body graphics. The four new colour schemes in Sparkling Beta Blue, Canvas Black, Tornado Grey and Pearl White. The Xtec range comes equipped with a wide range of features including a digital instrument console enabled with Bluetooth, a turn-by-turn navigation system, notification alerts, weather updates, a side-stand engine cut-off function, and a USB charger.

The Splendor+ XTEC with segment-first Full Digital meter with Bluetooth connectivity, provides the rider with maximum functionality and information. The full digital display offers practical and user-friendly functions, such as incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts, two trip meters along with the RTMI (Real Time Mileage Indicator) and low fuel indicator. It also gets an integrated USB charging port.

Splendor Plus Xtec is powered by a 97.2cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that pushes 7.9bhp of power at 8,000rpm and 8.05Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This unit is paired with a 4-speed gearbox. Suspension duties of the bike consist of telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear while braking duties are carried out by drum brakes at both ends.