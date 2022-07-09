2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition Debuts – First Photos

The existing Rally kit was designed for Hero Xpulse 200 2V but the upcoming Rally kit and Rally Edition will be based on Xpulse 200 4V

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is the most affordable entry-level adventure tourer in India and it is surprisingly capable for its relatively small engine displacement. The company is now preparing to launch a more off-road-oriented version of the adventure bike that will be more capable of taking on beaten paths.

Called Rally Edition, this new variant of Xpulse 200 4V was unveiled today. Earlier, a type approval document filed by Hero MotoCorp at the NCT New Delhi’s Transport Department for registration was leaked online. The certificate mentions a new Rally Edition as well as the regular model.

2022 Hero Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition

This reveals that the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is not only developing an all-new Rally Edition but also an updated Rally Kit for the existing Xpulse customers. Hero already retails a rally kit for Xpulse 200 2V at a price of Rs 38,000. However, the new Rally kit is expected to be more advanced than the existing one and will comprise components added in the upcoming Xpulse Rally Edition.

The document further reveals dimensions of the Xpulse 200 4V with Rally kit and the new Rally Edition of the adventure tourer. As per the certificate, the bike with the Rally Kit will measure 2243mm, 850mm and 1308mm in length, width and height, respectively. On the other hand, the Rally Edition is bigger with its length, width and height measuring 2255mm, 850mm, and 1320mm, respectively.

Wheelbase of the Rally Kit has been increased to 1419mm whereas the Rally Edition will receive an even bigger wheelbase at 1427mm. Increased dimensions could be the result of increased suspension travel at both ends. Standard Xpulse 200 gross weight stands at 288 kgs. The Rally kit version has GVW of 289kg while the Rally Edition GVW stands at 290kg. Both iterations will be based on Xpulse 200 4V.

We expect ground clearance as well as seat height of both the Rally kit and Rally Edition to be greater than the regular model. XPulse 200 4V Rally Edition will feature longer travel suspension, a raised handlebar, wire-spoked wheels shod with knobby dual-purpose tyres and a longer side-stand to compensate for the additional height.

Expected Powertrain Specs & Price

No updates are expected to be made on the powertrain. Powering the current Xpulse 200 4V is a 199.6cc single-cylinder, air-cooled that makes 19 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The upcoming Xpulse 200 4V Rally Edition could also get a new LED headlight that was introduced in Turkey a few months earlier.

Currently, Xpulse 200 4V is priced at Rs 1.32 lakh and we expect the new Rally Kit to be priced at around Rs 50,000. Thus, the new Rally Edition of Xpulse 200 4V could be priced around Rs 1.80 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). More details are expected to be revealed soon.