2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Launch Price Rs 1.17 L – Pulsar, Apache Rival

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R will remain identical to its predecessor mechanically and gets subtle additions only

Hero MotoCorp has been at the top of the sales charts now for a really long time. As seen in our sales charts, Hero sold 3,83,165 units in June 2022, but it saw a decline of 7.76% YoY when compared to June 2021 with a difference of 32,320 units in total. Most of Hero MotoCorp sales come from budget offerings led by Splendor and the likes.

But when it comes to premium offerings like Xtreme 160R and XPulse series, they don’t generate as many sales. But 160 cc segment is currently heating up again with the launch of Bajaj Pulsar N160 and it gets most of the good stuff from Pulsar N250. We also have the TVS Apache 160 4V which is currently the benchmark.

Hero had launched its Xtreme 160R in this segment hoping to capture some of the market shares. But with the launch of Pulsar N160, Hero had to do something to keep its 160 cc offering competitive and hence they have given it a slight update for 2022 model year.

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Launched

For 2022 model year, Hero has slightly updated its potent Xtreme 160R. The upgrade is in the form of a gear position indicator on the LCD instrument cluster. Xtreme 160R gets a negative LCD panel displaying information like speedometer, tachometer, dual trip meter, clock and some more features. Take a look at the detailed walkaround video below, credit to MRD Vlogs.

Customers could also opt for Hero Connect which offers a range of connectivity features enhancing vehicle safety and user safety for Rs 4,999. Xtreme 160R also came with hazard lights, auto sail technology, and side stand engine cut-off. It lacked a gear-position indicator and now, Hero has added just that.

Xtreme 160R has a muscular profile and gets an LED headlamp, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators, a sculpted fuel tank, a stubby tail section and a unique LED tail lamp that gets a blacked-out finish. The engine assembly, frame, exhaust pipe, and alloy wheels get a blacked-out look for added sportiness. 2022 Hero Xtreme 160R prices start from Rs. 1.17 lakh for single disc, Rs 1.20 lakh for double disc and goes to Rs. 1.23 lakh for 2022 Stealth Edition. All prices are ex-sh.

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R Vs Bajaj Pulsar N160 Vs TVS Apache 160

Xtreme 160R was a potent product and specced well against competition. But it doesn’t make as much power as a Pulsar N160 with 15.68 bhp and it definitely can’t match the outright 17.39 bhp of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V. It does make a little more power when compared to Honda X-Blade’s 13.67 bhp, though. But Xtreme 160R has a trump card and that is its 139 kg weight which is the lightest in this segment.

2022 Hero Xtreme 160R is powered by the same 163 cc, single-cylinder engine with an SOHC setup. It is capable of generating 15 bhp at 8500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. This engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. It weighs 138.5 kg with a single disc and can carry 12 litres of fuel. With this update, Hero has given some more value to their customers and expects to increase sales with this new addition. Hero has also announced some new colours too.