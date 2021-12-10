2022 Honda 400cc Motorcycles CBR400R, CB400X Launched in Japan

Both CBR400R and CB400X are unlikely to launch in India anytime soon but Honda could expand the CB500 range in India

Honda has launched updated versions of its 400cc offerings- CBR400R and CB400X in Japan. The former is a fully-faired sports bike whereas the latter is an adventure tourer. Both motorcycles have received a significant makeover over their predecessor and made their global debuts at the 2021 Shanghai Auto Show in China earlier this year.

CB400s from Honda have been very popular in Japan since riding anything above 400cc would require a person to obtain a special licence which is a complicated and expensive affair in the country. The updates incorporated in both the CB400s are in line with their 500cc counterparts.

2022 Honda 400cc Motorcycles – CBR400R Updates

More than fashion, the updates on these entry-level big bikes from Honda are functional as the Japanese auto giant has fitted both these motorcycles with improved hardware and more premium components. Starting with CBR400R, the biggest addition in the sports bike is the Showa SFF-BP upside-down forks up front. The separate big piston forks ensure a more pliant ride in order to improve the overall riding experience.

Further, improvements have been made to the bike’s braking department as well. Instead of a single disc brake with an axially mounted calliper, Honda now offers CBR400R with dual discs at front. This has enhanced the bike’s safety and reduced the stopping distance by a fair margin.

2022 Honda 400cc Motorcycles – CB400X Updates

Coming to CB400X, the adventure tourer also receives its fair share of updates. The 2022 iteration of CB400X also features upside-down forks up front instead of conventional telescopic forks in the outgoing model. Additionally, the motorcycle now comes with dual disc brakes instead of a single disc brake at front. It continues to roll on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels shod with dual-purpose tyres.

In terms of styling, the adventure bike is almost identical to its predecessor. It carries forward signature AVD styling elements such as a tall windscreen, a sculpted fuel tank and front-heavy quarter-fairing. Like most other entry-level ADVs, CB400X remains a road-biased tourer despite the improvements.

Engine Specs & Prices

Powering both motorcycles is a common 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder engine which is mated to a six-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. Equipped with a 180-degree crank, this motor pushes out 45.4 bhp at 9,000rpm and 37 Nm of peak torque at 7500rpm.

2022 CBR400R is available in three colour options- Grand Prix Red, Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, and Matte Jeans Blue Metallic and is offered at a price of JPY 841,500 (approx. INR 5.62 lakh). On the other hand, CB400X is available in two paint schemes namely Pearl Glare White and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic and is offered at a price of JPY 858,000 (approx. INR 5.78 lakh).