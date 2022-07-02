2022 Honda ADV 160 Scooter Launch Price IDR 36m (Rs 1.9 L)

Honda ADV 160 is priced at a premium because it gets premium components and potent powertrain

Honda ADV 160 is an adventure-style scooter that was teased by Honda time and time again. It also promises a stable ride and decent performance. Owing to its tyres and other components, it also promises maximum traction on any road surface. It is a spiritual successor of the popular ADV 150 which debuted at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) in 2019. Honda ADV 160 has debuted in Indonesia first and is expected to launch in other global markets too.

For starters, ADV 160 is not marketed as a maxi scooter. Honda has the Vario 160 for that purpose. ADV 160 is marketed as an adventure scooter that gets block pattern tyres. It is also not a step-through scooter. It means, it gets a central spine hindering practicality.

2022 Honda ADV 160 – Specs

ADV 160 gets an updated and superior 157cc single-cylinder 4V engine with eSP+ technology. This engine also does duties on PCX 160 and Vario 160 scooters in Honda’s lineup. This engine makes around 16 bhp of power at 8500 RPM and 14.7 Nm of torque at 6500 RPM. It is a vast improvement over the 150cc engine that powered the ADV 150 that the scooter replaces.

The adventure-style scooter by Honda gets a 240 mm petal disc at front and a 220 mm petal disc at the rear. Honda is offering an option between a CBS (Combi Brake System) variant and an ABS variant. The suspension duties are handled by telescopic units at front and twin gas-charged sub-tank shock absorbers at the rear by Showa.

To stay true to the ‘adventure’ name, Honda ADV 160 gets dual-purpose AT tyres. At front, ADV 160 gets a 14” alloy wheel wrapped with 110 section and 80 profile tyre. At the rear, it gets a 13” alloy wheel wrapped with 130 section and 70 profile tyre. Honda also boasts of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) system that cuts off the engine torque when a loss of traction is detected at the wheels. This prevents wheel slippage and helps in keeping proper traction at both wheels at all times. Is it just me or HSTC system just sound like a Traction Control system?

Honda ADV 160 – Features

ADV 160 gets features like twin-pod LED headlights with stylish LED DRLs that mimic the shade of eyeliner. It gets a big fascia and road presence too. If you thought a maxi-styled scooter is big, wait till you see this. It gets a fully digital instrument cluster with blue backlighting but it misses out on turn-by-turn navigation feature.

Other features include a large seat promising comfort for both rider and pillion, large under-seat storage, and slightly up-swept exhaust radiating adventure-tourer motorcycle vibes. To aid the comfort of rider, it also gets a 75mm adjustable large windscreen at the front that can prove helpful in deflecting wind over the rider’s shoulders.

Launch & Pricing

Honda ADV 160 prices start from IDR 36 million (approx Rs. 1.90 lakh, on-road) for the CBS variant and IDR 39.25 million (Approx Rs. 2.07 lakh, on-road) for ABS model. It is launched in Indonesia for now and has been teased in Japan as well. For the price, Honda ADV 160 offers a larger scooter with traction control and a peppy and reasonably powerful engine. Honda is also rumoured to launch a 350cc ADV scooter too. HMIL hasn’t confirmed anything regarding India launch though.