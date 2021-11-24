2022 Honda ADV 350 Scooter Debuts At EICMA – New Features

2022 Honda ADV 350 will be launched in Europe first – It is not expected to be launched in India

2022 Honda ADV has made its global debut. This adventure scooter will be on public display at the EICMA 2021, being held from November 25-28. This is the company’s third offering in the adventure scooter segment – that also includes models like the X-ADV and the ADV150.

Honda ADV 350 comes with styling borrowed from the X-ADV. It will be presented in three colour options of Spangle Silver Metallic, Matte Carbonium Gray Metallic and Matte Carnelian Red Metallic. It sits on a tubular steel frame. Speaking about dimensions, it is 2200mm in length, 895mm in width and 1295mm in height. It has a 1520 mm wheelbase. Though based on the Honda Forza 350, the ADV 350 is bigger and heavier than the former at 186 kgs.

2022 Honda ADV 350 – Features and Styling

Honda ADV 350 sports dual LED headlamps. It gets a two stage adjustable windscreen which can be adjusted via a slide-lock mechanism through 2 stages and 133mm travel. A USB Type C socket is positioned in the left glove box while seat height is at 795m. Under seat storage is at a premium with 48 liter capacity making it large enough to accommodate two full face helmets.

On board features include an LCD instrument cluster with Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, Honda RoadSync All. It also gets connectivity via Bluetooth to the user’s smartphone allowing for voice management of phone calls and music. Smart Key controls the main ignition switch knob and seat locking from the rider’s pocket and automatically locks the scooter when the rider is out of a certain range.

Engine Specs

Honda ADV 350 is powered by a 330cc, SOHC, four valve engine making 21.5 kW (29 PS) peak power at 7,500 rpm and 31.5 Nm torque at 5,250 rpm. Fuel efficiency is rated at 30km/l economy (WMTC mode) with a potential 340km+ range on a full tank.

Ideally suited both for city and out of city riding, the ADV 350 gets 37mm inverted fork with 125mm travel in the front. Rear suspension is via twin shock absorbers with 130mm travel. Front tyre is 120/70 R15 while rear tyre is 140/70 R14. Braking is via single disc in the front and rear via 2 channel ABS.

Connectivity

Keeping its rider fully connected, the ADV350’s LCD dash integrates the Honda Smartphone Voice Control system, which links the rider to their smartphone while on the move and allows voice management of phone calls and music. A helmet-mounted headset and Honda’s RoadSync app are all that is needed to activate the system, and the smartphone connects via Bluetooth; management of Honda Smartphone Voice Control System is from the left switchgear.

Honda is also offering the ADV 350 with a list of accessories. These include a 50 liter smart top box, rear carrier rack, inner bags and heated grips. The list also includes a U lock and outdoor cover.