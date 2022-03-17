2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launch Price Rs 16 L

Honda Africa Twin is one of the most premium adventure touring lineup currently available in the Indian market

The Indian motorcycling community has found a thing or two for adventure motorcycles in recent years. Keeping that in mind, Honda has updated its flagship ADV lineup. The Japanese brand has launched Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India at a starting price of Rs 16.01 lakh (ex-showroom).

It will be available for retail exclusively through Honda’s BigWing Topline showrooms across India. Bookings of the updated ADV twins have commenced from today onwards. Interested buyers can book the 2022 Africa Twin either by visiting any BigWing Topline dealerships or by booking the same through Honda’s BigWing website.

2022 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports Launched

The latest iteration will arrive in India as a CKD (Completely Knocked Down) import. Honda is offering 2022 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in two variants- a manual gearbox and a DCT gearbox.

Both variants are offered with a single paint scheme namely Pearl Glare White Tricolor and Matt Ballistic Black Metallic respectively. The latter with a DCT gearbox has been priced at Rs 17.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Powertrain Specs & Features

Powering the adventure tourer is a 1083cc Liquid-cooled, OHC, 8-Valve parallel-twin engine that pumps out 98 PS of power at 7500 rpm and a peak torque of 103 Nm at 6000rpm. It is paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission.

Complementing the engine are a host of electronics that aid riders such as a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) and HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control). Both MT and DCT variants get four default riding mode settings including TOUR, URBAN, GRAVEL and OFF-ROAD to cover most riding conditions. In addition, it also features two customizable USER 1 & 2 settings.

Honda has made some adjustments to the rally-style positive LCD instrument console for better visibility while riding. In addition to the pre-existing Apple CarPlay, the console is now also equipped with Android Auto as well. It also comes with dual LED headlights with integrated LED DRLs and Cornering Lights. Other notable features on offer include Bluetooth Connectivity and an adjustable seat.

Hardware Specs

Getting into details about hardware configurations, Africa Twin is underpinned by a semi double-cradle steel frame that is suspended on telescopic forks at front and a pro-link mono-shock unit at rear. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels that can be shod with dual-purpose tubeless tyres. Braking is handled by twin 310mm disc brakes at front and a 256mm disc at rear.