2022 Honda BRV Launch Price THB 915k (Rs 20 L) – Gets ADAS

2022 Honda BR-V 7-seat MPV is available in E and EL trims, starting at THB 915,000 (~ Rs 20.44 lakh) and THB 973,000 (~ Rs 21.73 lakh), respectively

Showcased last year as N7X Concept, second-generation Honda BR-V has been launched in Thailand. It is likely to be introduced in other Asian markets as well such as Malaysia. 2022 BR-V can be a good contender for Indian market, but currently there’s no official word from the company. BR-V was earlier available in India, but was discontinued due to low sales and stricter BS6 emission norms.

Second-gen Honda BR-V 7-seater MPV packs in a number of cosmetic updates as well as new features. It also gains in size, measuring 4,490 mm in length, 1,780 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height.

Wheelbase is 2,695 mm. In comparison, the outgoing first-gen BR-V model measures 4,457 mm x 1,735 mm x 1,677 mm (LxWxH). Wheelbase is 2,662 mm. With larger proportions, users can expect roomy interiors as well as additional boot space.

2022 Honda BR-V features

New Honda BR-V has balanced design aesthetics, neither too flashy nor too dull. It ticks all the right boxes in terms of what people would usually expect from a family-oriented MPV.

Some key features include piano black front grille with chrome accent, sharp LED headlamps and LED DRLs, uniquely shaped fog lamp housing with LED lights, thick body cladding, blacked-out B and C pillars, roof rails, rear spoiler, rear skid plate in metallic finish and wraparound LED tail lamps. E variants get 16-inch wheels whereas EL variants have larger 17-inch units.

On the inside, E variants get dual-tone colour theme of black and mocha gray. EL variants have an all-black theme, which comes across as ultra-luxurious. Seat and upholstery utilize a mix of leather and synthetic leather.

Other key features on the inside include leather wrapped steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, day and night rear view mirror, rear air vent, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SIRI and Android Auto voice commands and USB port.

2022 BR-V gets ADAS

New BR-V has been equipped with Honda Sensing suite of intelligent safety and driver assistance technologies. Some of the key ADAS features available with 2022 Honda BR-V include collision mitigation braking system (CMBS), lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam, road departure mitigation system with lane departure warning and lead car departure notification system.

Other safety features include vehicle stability assist, hill start assist, rear camera, ABS with EBD, walk away auto lock, security alarm and immobilizer. While E variants have four airbags, EL variants come with 6 airbags.

Second-gen Honda BR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated DOHC, i-VTEC motor that churns out 121 PS of max power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of peak torque at 4,300 rpm. It is mated to a CVT gearbox and power is sent to front wheels.