2022 Honda CB150X First Official TVC – Features Detailed

Honda will not be launching CB150X in India anytime soon – More powerful CB200X is already on sale in the country

Honda launched its entry-level adventure tourer last month in Indonesia and became the brand’s smallest bike in the CBX range beating CB200X. A detailed comparison between the two bikes has already been covered to give an idea between the two motorcycles.

Making its maiden appearance at the 2021 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), the new CB150X borrows its underpinnings from its street naked counterpart- CB150R Streetfire. A new TV commercial for CB150X has been released on social media by Honda in Indonesia which highlights key attributes of the ADV tourer.

2022 Honda CB150X TVC ADV Styling

Like the India-spec CB200X, CB150X is a road-biased tourer with the clothing of an adventure bike. Hence, it tends to flaunt the styling of a proper adventure bike even though its credentials might not support the tag. It gets a signature ADV-style front beak along with a sculpted fuel tank with long shrouds. In fact, the tank shrouds in CB150X are functional which protects the bike’s radiator from any external debris.

To add to its muscular appeal, Honda has also offered a bash plate which also protects the engine underbelly. Enhancing its touring capabilities is a luggage mounting rack as an accessory and comfortable riding ergonomics thanks to a straight single-piece handlebar turned inwards and centre-set footpegs. It also benefits from an accessible seat height of 805mm.

Other notable styling highlights include a tall windscreen, a raked-up tail section, a single-piece saddle, an upswept side-on exhaust and a beefy fuel tank. The golden-coloured front forks also add to the bike’s visual appeal. Another critical aspect highlighted in the commercial video is its impressive ground clearance of 181mm which is helpful while treading along undulated paths.

Mechanical Specs

Powering CB150X is a 149cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. This powertrain is good enough to generate 16.5 bhp at 9000rpm and 13.8Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm. CB150X is underpinned by a diamond-type frame that sits on 37mm Showa USD forks at front with 150mm of travel and a mono-shock at rear.

Braking is carried out by wavy disc brakes at both ends though there is no mention of ABS. CB150X rolls on 17-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels which are shd with road-biased tyres. Other features on offer include full LED illumination and a fully-digital LCD instrument console. However, it doesn’t offer any form of connectivity options.

Offered at a starting price of RP 32 million (approx. INR 1.67 lakh) in Indonesia, the baby adventure tourer is not likely to be launched in India anytime soon. This is likely because it is about Rs 21,000 dearer than the CB200X, which is already on sale in the country.