2022 Honda CB300R Launch Price Rs 2.77 L – Two New Colours

In its BS4 format, the Honda CB300R was priced at Rs 2.41 lakh – Now, in BS6 format it is priced at Rs 2.77 lakh

Honda has finally launched the BS6 iteration of CB300R in India at an introductory price of Rs 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The street naked bike went off the shelves after emission norms were updated from BS4 to BS6 standards in April 2020. The bike made its maiden appearance at the recently concluded India Bike Week in Dec 2020.

The Japanese bikemaker first launched CB300R in India in 2019 but was discontinued a year later. 2022 Honda CB300R localization content is higher than before. Even the new BS6 compliant engine is being developed by the company at its Gujarat-based plant.

2022 Honda CB300R- Styling

The 2022 CB300R is essentially the same bike as the discontinued BS4 model with subtle revisions to its styling even though the overall design has been kept intact. Mild updates like a black headlamp bezel (for black colour variant) and darker radiator cowls give the bike a fresh appeal. The blacked-out internals and running gear give the motorcycle a sporty dual-tone theme.

Other notable styling highlights include a neo-retro LED headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank, exposed frame, rugged-styled engine guard, chunky upswept exhaust and split-style seats. The exhaust will be laced with chrome accents thus providing a premium look to the bike. 2022 CB300R will be available in two colour options namely Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

Features on offer

There is no change in the list of features on offer in the BS6 CB300R as the equipment remains modest. Some of the noteworthy features offered include all-LED lighting, a blue backlit LCD dash on the instrument console and a USB charging port. At this price point, smartphone connectivity and navigation should have been part of the package.

Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Wait is finally over for the CB300R in its new 2022 avatar. A fun ride on city-streets and lightest in its class, new CB300R comes with Assist & Slipper clutch which reduces fatigue and Golden Upside Down Forks which offer riding precision and enhanced sporty appeal.”

Mechanical Specs

Powering CB300R is a BS6 compliant 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine that makes 31 bhp at 9,000rpm and a peak torque of 27.5 Nm at 6,500rpm. This motor is paired with a 6-speed transmission via a slipper and assist clutch.

Cycle parts of CV300R have also been left untouched with a Showa suspension setup comprising gold anodised USD front forks and link-type mono-shock at rear. The golden-coloured front forks also add to the bike’s aesthetic appeal. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends with callipers from Nissin. The braking hardware is assisted by a dual-channel ABS setup as standard.

Just like its predecessor, new 2022 Honda CB300R will be retailed via the company’s Big Wing outlets. With more BigWing showrooms across the country, CB300R is expected to have a better reach among the masses this time.