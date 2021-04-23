2022 Honda CB400X And CB400F Makes Global Debut

Despite being more affordable than their 500cc counterparts, CB400X and CB400F are unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon

Honda has officially unveiled its new 400cc duos- CB400X and CB400F at the ongoing Shanghai Auto Show in China. As the name suggests, the former is an adventure tourer and the latter is a naked streetfighter. Both motorcycles are toned down versions of their 500cc counterparts.

In fact, Honda CB500X recently went on sale in India and has been able to impress a large section of riders with its simplicity, robustness and reliability. The bike duo is slated to go on sale in China in the coming months as a 2022 model. But the question arises why the need for a toned-down version of the 500X and 500F?

The reason being in countries like Japan and China medium-sized two-wheeler driver’s licence only permits vehicles with a displacement up to 400cc. Hence, downsizing the engine will help Honda reach a wider section of consumers especially the entry-level riders. In terms of styling, both models look near identical to their respective elder siblings.

CB400X Styling & Features

Starting with 400X, it retains its adventure styling from 500X although it gets a new LED headlamp setup which is not as flashy and sharp as the latter but still very likeable. The 400X also rides on a smaller 17-inch front wheel instead of 19-inch alloys present in 500X. Like its 500cc counterpart, CB400X also gets LED position lights on both sides for added appeal.

Like other contemporary adventure bikes, CB400X also receives a proper ADV stance thanks to longer suspension travel, high ground clearance, relatively tall saddle height and higher set handlebar positioning.

However, like 500X it is unmistakably a road-biased tourer. Feature highlights include a digital instrument cluster, a tool-adjustable windscreen and a hazard light switch.

CB400F Styling

On the other hand, CB400F gets the same styling updates as its larger sibling albeit with some minor tweaks. Being an aggressive naked streetracer on the outlook, it gets a split-style seating setup with muscular bodywork. A redesigned LED headlamp lends the new CB400F a very aggressive appeal.

Aerodynamic properties are enhanced by the presence of inlet ducts on the tail section as well as the short fairing at front. Other styling highlights include a flat handlebar with a mildly aggressive riding posture and a muscular fuel tank. For its segment, CB400F extremely light and weighs only 188 kilos.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to the powertrain department, both motorcycles are powered by a smaller 399cc parallel-twin motor which is a truncated version of the 471cc parallel-twin unit present on the 500cc siblings. Equipped with a 180-degree crank, this motor pushes out 44.2bhp and 37Nm of peak torque and is linked to a six-speed gearbox.

Both models share the same suspension setup with conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock unit at rear. Braking duties are handled by single disc brakes at both ends.