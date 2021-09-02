2022 Honda CB500X, CBR500R, CB500F Debuts With New Features

New components of all these models are sourced from larger siblings Honda CB650R and CBR650R

Honda will be introducing a series of upgrades on its CB500 lineup in Europe. These include the naked streetfighter CB500F, the supersport CBR500R and the adventure tourer CB500X. Out of these, only CB500X is available in the Indian market which was launched earlier this year.

These motorcycles have been hugely popular across Europe. The Japanese brand claims to have sold over 106,000 units of CB500 ever since they were launched back in 2013. Out of these, CB500F accounts for nearly half of those sales. The track-friendly CBR500R has accounted for almost 18 percent of the total sales.

On the other hand, the adventurous CB500X accounts for 35 percent of the total sales volume. The new set of updates primarily focus on the dynamics of the motorcycles which involves its suspension and braking setup. Additionally, minor updates have also been made to their powertrain.

New Riding Dynamics

For starters, Honda has equipped the 500cc motorcycle with new Showa 41mm SFF-BP inverted forks at front which has been derived from their more powerful middleweight siblings CB650R and CBR650R. This is said to improve ride and handling of the bikes.

Stopping power has been enhanced with new dual 296mm wavy front disc brakes powered by radially mounted Nissin calipers. Handling has also improved thanks to lighter Y-spoke aluminum wheels on CB500F and CBR500R.

The adventure tourer gets larger 19-inch light wheels at front and also receives longer front suspension travel to assist it while traveling on undulated paths. Further, Honda has added a new and lighter swingarm which is said to be stiffer rotationally on all three motorcycles. This has resulted in improved handling and cornering performance, by adding more lateral flexibility to the swingarm.

Powertrain Specs

Coming to the powertrain, all three bikes are still powered by the same 471cc parallel-twin motor which continues to produce 47 bhp and 43.2 Nm of peak torque. However, after the latest update, this unit now features new PGM-FI settings to further enhance both torque feel and overall character. The engine is coupled with a 6-speed transmission with an assist and slipper clutch.

Honda has also made updates to the colour schemes on the three bikes. For 2022, the naked CB500F will be available in three paint schemes including Pearl Dusk Yellow, Pearl Smoky Gray and Mat Axis Gray Metallic. The fully-faired CBR500R will be offered in a single colour option- Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic with new graphics signifying the brand’s racing heritage.

The CB500 adventure bike will also be available in the same colour as CBR500R. In addition, it also receives Honda’s classic Grand Prix Red. This set of updates are not expected to be carried forward to the India-spec CB500X anytime soon. CB500X is currently priced at Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom).