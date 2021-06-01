2022 Honda CBR250R Digitally Rendered As Adventure Sports-Tourer

This rendered version could be a challenger to the upcoming Yamaha Tracer 250

Launched way back in 2011, Honda CBR250R was once a popular bike in its segment. However, it received limited updates over the years. With time, newer products with better features started gaining customer attention. Some names include the likes of KTM RC 200, TVS Apache RR310 and Suzuki Gixxer SF250.

Honda CBR250R was discontinued last year, as it was not updated to comply with BS6 emission norms. However, the motorcycle still enjoys a niche fan following. And it’s fairly possible that there would be a number of customers who want CBR250R to be re-launched.

Automotive artist ‘Abin Designs’ certainly seems to meet the criteria. Abin Designs has come up with a digital rendering of CBR250R in adventure sports-tourer format. Based on its features, the bike could also qualify as an Adv.

Honda CBR250R sports-tourer key features

This sports-tourer version of CBR250R looks a lot more aggressive. The various components that have been updated include the headlight and LED DRLs. Below the headlights, we can see a couple of winglets. The bike has been equipped with a large windshield, which should provide adequate protection. Other changes include a tube-type handlebar and knuckle guards.

Talking about ergonomics, the bike offers a relaxed, upright riding stance. The foot pegs are almost perpendicular to the seat. Even CBR250R offered comfortable rides, but this sports-tourer version appears to be more relaxed. In terms of functional improvements, the bike gets USD forks at the front in golden shade, radially mounted brake calliper and a new rotor. Ground clearance also appears to have been increased.

Honda CBR250R engine

Honda CBR250R was powered by a 249.6cc liquid-cooled motor that was capable of generating 26 bhp of max power and 22.9 Nm of max torque. It was mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The digitally rendered sports-tourer version could be using the same engine in its updated BS6 format.

It could get new features such as LCD display and assist and slipper clutch. The latter comes handy during various situations such as quick down-shifting, rapid up-shifting and when negotiating tough corners. Dual-channel ABS would be offered as standard.

When launching an updated product, OEMs have to consider various factors such as market dynamics, customer preferences, rival products, pricing, etc. Something that looks good on paper may not necessarily be viable from a business perspective.

But when evaluated purely from a design perspective, this sports-tourer version of Honda CBR250R certainly deserves attention. The sports tourer / adventure segment has been witnessing strong growth and this motorcycle seems a perfect fit in this space.

Render Source