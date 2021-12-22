2022 Honda CBR250RR New Trico Edition Colour Debuts

Apart from the new colour, 2022 Honda CBR250RR will continue with the same set of features as current model

To ensure a better match with CBR Fireblade DNA, Honda has introduced a new Trico Edition variant for CBR250RR in Malaysian market. It replaces the red colour scheme that was introduced in 2020. Price remains unchanged at RM 25,999, which is approximately Rs 4.67 lakh (ex-sh).

2022 Honda CBR250RR New Trico Edition details

As the name suggests, the new colour scheme is a combination of three primary colours – red, blue and white. Red shade is predominant, as can be seen on the front fender, headlamp cowl, side fairing, fuel tank and seat frame. Blue shade is used on the sides in a linear manner, stretching from the side fairing to the rear seat frame. Third highlight is the white shade that is used on side fairing and for branding elements.

Intermix of red, blue and white create an exciting contrast with the blacked-out bits. Much of the bike’s core parts are blacked-out such as chassis, alloy wheels, sections of front cowl, and engine. USD forks in golden finish further enhance the bike’s sporty profile.

Second colour option for Honda CBR250RR is Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, which has been retained as is. It is essentially an all-black theme with contrasting red highlights. It too has golden USD forks. While Trico Edition seems more fun and livelier, the black theme is all about stealth, power and intrigue.

2022 Honda CBR250RR engine and specs

Hardware is largely the same as current mode. Honda CBR250RR is powered by a parallel twin cylinder 249.7 cm, liquid cooled motor. It generates 40 hp of max power at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of peak torque at 11,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike has assist slipper clutch and quick shifter, which work to improve overall ride dynamics. It also has throttle-by-wire system controls.

A uniquely-shaped full LCD digital instrument console sits snugly at the front. It displays a range of information such as fuel gauge, gear position and ride mode. There are three ride modes, Comfort, Sport and Sport+. The bike has diamond truss frame with USD front forks and 5-way adjustable monoshock unit at rear. Braking system comprises disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Honda CBR250RR India launch?

It is unlikely that Honda CBR250RR will be launched in India. In terms of sale volumes, there’s limited scope for fully-faired quarter litre bikes in Indian market. Honda will focus more on mid-weight motorcycle segment, where it has had good response to bikes like CB350 and CB350RS.

Over the next three years, Honda plans to increase sales in this segment to around 3 lakh units per annum. To make it possible, multiple new products are expected to be introduced. Honda is also working to increase its BigWing outlets to boost sales of its big bikes.