2022 Honda Civic Colour Options – Variant Details Leak

The new-gen Honda Civic borrows several design cues from the larger Accord both inside and outside

Images of the upcoming new generation Honda Civic sedan were leaked on the internet a few days ago. The 11th generation of the executive sedan is all set to make its global debut and is set to go on sale in markets such as China followed by Japan and the USA later this year.

Earlier this month, images of the sedan’s China-spec model were leaked which already gave us a fair bit of idea as to what to expect from the upcoming iteration of Civic. In the latest model, the Japanese carmaker has opted for a more comprehensive styling and borrows certain design cues from its larger sibling- Accord.

Exterior Styling

As we can see, the overall styling of the new Civic is in line with the prototype which was earlier showcased at the end of last year in the United States. The new sedan sports wider LED headlamps which are connected by a sleeker black grille.

However, the body-coloured portion under the hood gives it an awkward look. Interestingly, unlike recent Honda models, Civic’s face is devoid of any chrome elements. Other notable highlights at front include new fog lamps and wider central air intake vents.

Moving to its side profile, it features body lines similar to the ones in Accord. The pillars, window linings, side wing mirrors and door handles have been blacked out to give it a nice sporty contrast. It receives a signature sloping roofline and an updated bonnet along with a unique notch close to the C-pillar beneath the window line.

At its rear end, the traditional C-shaped taillights are now replaced by new boomerang-shaped LED taillights. Other than a thin black plastic cladding on the lower skirt of the rear bumper, everything remains similar at rear.

Features & Powertrain on offer

Inside the cabin, Honda has adopted a simplistic approach which is reminiscent of Accord. It gets a large floating touchscreen infotainment unit above the console panel which is compatible with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Honda Connect.

The AC vents have been designed to blend in with mesh panels while the cabin retains physical buttons for dials and controls especially a three-button climate control panel. Materials inside Civic have always been of high quality and the latest model scores high in this regard as well.

The Chinese and the US-spec models of the new-gen Civic will continue to be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-Vtec turbo petrol engine which can produce up to 243 Nm of torque. We also expect hybrid powertrains to be included in the lineup. As mentioned in previous reports, the ‘Civic’ name-tag will be spawned across various models such as a hatchback, Si and Type R variants.

Trims & Colour Options

The new-gen Honda City will be made available in four trims- LX, Sport, EX and Touring. The EX-L trim, which was earlier slotted between EX and Touring trims, in most likelihood will be discontinued from the lineup. There is also no mention of a Sport Touring variant either which was previously the range-topping trim in the Civic hatchback. As far paint schemes are concerned, the new Civic will be offered in as many as seven colour options.

These include Platinum White Pearl, Aegean Blue, Lunar Silver, Sonic Gray, Black Pearl, Meteorite Gray and Morning Mist. Out of these seven, the first five options have been carried over from the outgoing model while the last two options are new additions. Four colours that have been taken off the list from the previous-gen model are Modern Steel, Molten Lava, Polished Metal and Cosmic Blue. Depending on the choice of exterior colour scheme, buyers can opt for either a black interior theme or a gray interior theme.

Unfortunately, the new-gen Civic is unlikely to find its way to India since Honda recently shut down its Noida production facility which carried out all the CKD assembly operations. In India, despite being a CKD import, Civic always had a dedicated fan base and was a common sight on roads barring the last generation model which failed to generate enough sales.

