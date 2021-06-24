2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Debuts With New Engine, Transmission Option

The new Honda Civic hatchback will be offered in four trims- LX, EX-L, Sport and Sport Touring

A few months after revealing the new eleventh generation Civic, Honda has officially unveiled the hatchback version of the executive sedan. The latest iteration of the hatchback has noticeably evolved in its design from the previous model and also added a few more options under its belt with new transmission and engine options.

Exterior Design

The new-gen Civic hatch adopts a slightly more conservative approach to its design as compared to the outgoing model. It features similar clean lines and a few sporty trims in order to distinguish itself from its sedan sibling. The hatch continues to sport a smooth Coupe-like roofline but ditches the twin spoilers at rear.

Few updates have also been made to the car’s front end with a new radiator grille donning a honeycomb mesh pattern. The carmaker has also changed the panel joining the hood and grille with a reverse-slanted angle that contrasts nicely with its sedan counterpart’s vertical panel. Pleasantly, dimensions of the new hatch have increased which is 34mm longer, 2mm wider and 6mm lower from the older model. Overall, the new Civic hatch dimensions stand at 4549mm long, 1801mm wide and 1415mm high.

It offers a 36mm longer wheelbase at 2736mm. Windscreen pillars have been pushed back by 50mm to give the hatch a sportier appeal. Other styling highlights include 18-inch petal-shaped dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, twin exhaust tips with chrome surrounds, a ‘liftback’ tailgate and wraparound LED taillights at rear connected by an LED light strip.

Interior Styling & Features

Inside the cabin, the new Civic hatchback sports a similar interior layout as its sedan sibling. A nice honeycomb pattern treatment is seen across the dashboard. Honda has retained the physical buttons and knobs for climate control and infotainment system.

The increase in dimensions has meant that interior space has increased too. The carmaker has claimed a 35mm-increase in rear legroom. As far as features go, the new Civic hatchback gets a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit in the top-spec trim whereas a smaller 7.0-inch unit is offered as standard.

It also receives a new 10.3-inch digital instrument console and a 12-speaker premium Bose sound system. Other features on offer include leather upholstery, wireless phone charging, heated seats and more.

It offers a wide array of safety features including up to ten airbags and a full suite of Honda Sensing active safety technologies. Honda Sensing offers features such as blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, pedestrian and cyclist detection and much more.

Engine, Transmission Options

Coming to its powertrain, while Honda retains the spirited 1.5-litre inline 4-cylinder turbo petrol unit from the older model, it brings in a 2.0-liter inline-four naturally aspirated petrol mill as well. The former pushes out 180 bhp and 240 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter generates 158 bhp and 187 Nm of peak torque. A CVT automatic gearbox will be offered as standard while a six-speed manual will be offered with either powertrain option.