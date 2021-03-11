2022 Honda Civic Sedan First Photos Leak Ahead Of Global Debut

The 2022 Honda Civic sedan is most likely to stay away from India as the automaker shuttered its CKD operations

Photos of the China-spec version of the next generation Honda Civic sedan has been leaked ahead of its world debut. In its 11th iteration, the immensely popular Japanese sedan opts for a comprehensive restyling. The new design borrows a leaf or two from the larger Accord sedan.

2022 Honda Civic – What’s new?

The leaked images show the Chinese version of the 2022 Honda Civic but we expect the international version to sport only minor or no changes at all. The slow-slung front fascia is a typical design trait of the Civic and the latest iteration further emphasis on this element.

The sedan features wider LED headlamps which flank a sleeker grille. The additional body-coloured portion blow the bonnet line renders the car an awkward look. Surprisingly, the 2022 Honda Civic’s front fascia is devoid of any chrome.

Perhaps, other variants will be swathed with shiny treatment. The profile too has undergone significant changes. The new car sports a crisp waist line and a subtle character line along the lower part of the doors. The shape of greenhouse has been retained more or less without any changes.

Coming to the rear, the new Honda Civic adopts a more conventional approach compared to its predecessor. The horizontally oriented split taillights and a slim black plastic cladding on the bumper keeps things interesting. Overall, the new design philosophy of the Civic is a marked departure from the nameplate’s typical design traits. We think it is going to polarize opinions.

Specifications and variants

International media reports suggest that the 11th generation Honda Civic will also spawn an hatchback, Si and Type R variants in due course. With the US and China as its primary markets, the new sedan is expected to be powered by an updated version of its 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine. We also expect hybrid powertrains on offer.

Other details are under wrap as of now but expect the 2022 Honda Civic to be equipped with a range of new driver assistance systems and additional equipment. More details should be out during the official unveiling.

Will it come to India?

The Civic nameplate has a sizable fan following in India but the previous generation model did not really generate enough sales to keep things going. As a part of its restructuring process, Honda Car India shuttered its Greater Noida plant which housed the CKD assembly line.

This resulted in discontinuation of the Civic as well as CR-V. So, the chances of new generation model being launched in our market is pretty slim as things stand now. Honda’s focus would be to bring a Hyundai Creta challenger to India in the form of new HR-V.